Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$233,509
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 9000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Measurements
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Length
|178.2 in.
