Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs

More about the 2013 458 Italia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves3232
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
front head airbagsyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$233,509
Starting MSRP
$257,412
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Length178.2 in.178.2 in.
