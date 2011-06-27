Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.4/385.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 9000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front head airbags
|no
no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors
|no
|Carbon Fiber Sport Package
|no
|Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors and Homelink System
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|cargo net
|no
yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone
|no
|Two-Tone Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seats
|no
|Color Upon Request for Central Tunnel
|no
|Dashboard Trim in Carbon Fiber
|no
|Smokers Kit
|no
|Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber
|no
|Daytona Style for the Seats
|no
|Interior Color for Upper Zone
|no
|Dedication Plate in Silver
|no
|Luggage Set for Trunk
|no
|Leather Upholstery for Rear Shelf
|no
|Tachometer in Red Color
|no
|Full Electric Seats
|no
|Color Upon Request for Steering Wheel
|no
|Leather Upholstery for Headliner
|no
|Color Upon Request w/Special Stitching
|no
|Diamond Stitching Pattern for the Seats
|no
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leather
|no
|Tachometer in White Color
|no
|HiFi Premium Sound System
|no
|Carbon Fiber for Lower Zone Interior
|no
|Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seats
|no
|Leather and Alcantara Interior
|no
|Carbon Fiber Driver Area w/LEDs
|no
|Color Upon Request for Dashboard
|no
|Alcantara Upholstery for Armrest
|no
|Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel
|no
|Inner Grills in Leather Color
|no
|Internal Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror
|no
|Luggage Compartment Carpet in Alcantara
|no
|Alcantara Upholstery for Headliner
|no
|Luggage Set for Rear Bench
|no
|Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDs
|no
|Suit Holder
|no
|Carbon Fiber Central Console
|no
|Electric Seats
|no
|Leather Lower Zone Upholstery
|no
|Super Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|no
|"Diamond" Style for the Roof
|no
|Cruise Control
|no
|Two-Tone Interior
|no
|Satellite Navigation System
|no
|Color Upon Request for Front Dashboard
|no
|Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantara
|no
|Color Upon Request for Standard Stitching
|no
|Alcantara Interior Carpets
|no
|Colored Safety Belts
|no
|Interior Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelink System
|no
|iPod Installation
|no
|Color Upon Request for Seat Piping
|no
|Tachometer in Yellow Color
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
no
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Sports Sill Cover
|no
|Carbon Fiber Trim for Engine Compartment
|no
|Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Cover
|no
|Aluminum Brake Calipers
|no
|Giallo Modena Brake Calipers
|no
|Sport Exhaust Pipes
|no
|Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black
|no
|Rosso Corsa Brake Calipers
|no
|Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders
|no
|Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipers
|no
|20" Chrome Shadow Wheels
|no
|Run Flat Tires
|no
|Carbon Fiber Filter Box Cover
|no
|Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Molding
|no
|Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
|no
|Heat Insulating Windshield
|no
|20" Painted Sports Wheels
|no
|Satellite Radio Antenna
|no
|20" Forged Sport Wheels w/Diamond Finish
|no
|AFS Front Lighting System
|no
|Anti-Stone Chipping Film
|no
|Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"
|no
|Grigio Ferro Metallic Painted Forged 20" Rims
|no
|Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipers
|no
|Carbon Fiber Front Wings
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Front track
|65.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|178.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.7 in.
47.8 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Rear track
|63.2 in.
|Gross weight
|no
3935 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|no
0.33 cd.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|295/35R Y tires
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|no
yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$257,000
|Free Maintenance
|7 yr./ 87500 mi.
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
