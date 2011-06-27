  1. Home
Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs

More about the 2012 458 Italia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.4/385.9 mi.272.4/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.22.7 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves3232
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front head airbagsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrorsnoyes
Carbon Fiber Sport Packagenoyes
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors and Homelink Systemnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
AM/FM stereoyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
remote trunk releaseyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesno
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
cargo netnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zonenoyes
Two-Tone Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seatsnoyes
Color Upon Request for Central Tunnelnoyes
Dashboard Trim in Carbon Fibernoyes
Smokers Kitnoyes
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibernoyes
Daytona Style for the Seatsnoyes
Interior Color for Upper Zonenoyes
Dedication Plate in Silvernoyes
Luggage Set for Trunknoyes
Leather Upholstery for Rear Shelfnoyes
Tachometer in Red Colornoyes
Full Electric Seatsnoyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelnoyes
Leather Upholstery for Headlinernoyes
Color Upon Request w/Special Stitchingnoyes
Diamond Stitching Pattern for the Seatsnoyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leathernoyes
Tachometer in White Colornoyes
HiFi Premium Sound Systemnoyes
Carbon Fiber for Lower Zone Interiornoyes
Leather and Alcantara Interior w/Daytona Style for the Seatsnoyes
Leather and Alcantara Interiornoyes
Carbon Fiber Driver Area w/LEDsnoyes
Color Upon Request for Dashboardnoyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Armrestnoyes
Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnelnoyes
Inner Grills in Leather Colornoyes
Internal Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrornoyes
Luggage Compartment Carpet in Alcantaranoyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Headlinernoyes
Luggage Set for Rear Benchnoyes
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDsnoyes
Suit Holdernoyes
Carbon Fiber Central Consolenoyes
Electric Seatsnoyes
Leather Lower Zone Upholsterynoyes
Super Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsnoyes
"Diamond" Style for the Roofnoyes
Cruise Controlnoyes
Two-Tone Interiornoyes
Satellite Navigation Systemnoyes
Color Upon Request for Front Dashboardnoyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantaranoyes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingnoyes
Alcantara Interior Carpetsnoyes
Colored Safety Beltsnoyes
Interior Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelink Systemnoyes
iPod Installationnoyes
Color Upon Request for Seat Pipingnoyes
Tachometer in Yellow Colornoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
8 -way power driver seatyesno
premium leatheryesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Sports Sill Covernoyes
Carbon Fiber Trim for Engine Compartmentnoyes
Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Covernoyes
Aluminum Brake Calipersnoyes
Giallo Modena Brake Calipersnoyes
Sport Exhaust Pipesnoyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blacknoyes
Rosso Corsa Brake Calipersnoyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersnoyes
Grigio Silverstone Brake Calipersnoyes
20" Chrome Shadow Wheelsnoyes
Run Flat Tiresnoyes
Carbon Fiber Filter Box Covernoyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper Moldingnoyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffusernoyes
Heat Insulating Windshieldnoyes
20" Painted Sports Wheelsnoyes
Satellite Radio Antennanoyes
20" Forged Sport Wheels w/Diamond Finishnoyes
AFS Front Lighting Systemnoyes
Anti-Stone Chipping Filmnoyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"noyes
Grigio Ferro Metallic Painted Forged 20" Rimsnoyes
Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipersnoyes
Carbon Fiber Front Wingsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Front track65.8 in.65.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.178.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.
Height47.7 in.47.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width76.3 in.76.3 in.
Rear track63.2 in.63.2 in.
Gross weightno3935 lbs.
Drag Coefficientno0.33 cd.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Exterior Colorsno
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Nero
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Avorio
  • Blu Scozia
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Grigio Medio
  • Verde
  • Avio Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Bianco Avus
  • Giallo Modena
  • Verde Zeltweg
  • Azzurro California
  • Blu Nart
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Verde British Racing
  • Rosso Dino
  • Rosso Fiorano
  • Rubino Micalizzato
  • Vinaccia
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Canna di Fucile
  • Azzurro Monaco
  • Blu Swaters
Interior Colorsno
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
295/35R Y tiresyesyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$257,000
Starting MSRP
$229,832
Free Maintenance7 yr./ 87500 mi.7 yr./ 87500 mi.
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.


