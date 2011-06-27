Vehicle overview

"This Ferrari's handling is as good as it gets for street-legal cars, with perfect fore-and-aft balance and precise steering that all but speaks to you in real-time Italian about what's going on below. The soul-stirring soundtrack of its V8 will turn heads until filling stations stop selling gas."

We didn't heap this load of superlatives upon the 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia. Instead, they addressed its F430 predecessor, so you can imagine the shoes this exotic sports car must fill. Yet fill them it does, as the Italia manages to make the seemingly dynamically perfect F430 seem old, slow and kind of ugly in comparison. It may seem impossible, but the 458 Italia is a shocking leap forward, blowing away its predecessor while establishing a new benchmark for not only Ferrari but supercars on the whole.

Though constructed extensively from aluminum, the Italia is actually a tad heavier than the F430. However, any fears that its added weight has stunted performance should be laid to rest at the feet of a direct-injected 4.5-liter V8 screaming to the tune of 562 horses. The F430 managed "only" 483. Ferrari says the new engine is capable of sending the Italia from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds -- quicker than virtually everything on the road-going planet not named Bugatti Veyron. This is accomplished through Ferrari's dual-clutch automated manual transmission. It's brilliant, but we're still a little sad that the days of the old-school gated manual shifter have come to an end.

While the 458 is an exquisite car to drive, it can be a little irritating to live with. Besides the inherent problems associated with any midengine supercar (limited passenger space, cargo room and visibility), the Italia features some rather bizarre ergonomics. The turn signals are triggered by buttons on the steering wheel, for instance. Still, we've lusted after Ferraris since back when their electrical systems rarely worked, the pedals were halfway in the passenger footwell and you needed a man named Carlo on retainer just to keep the thing running. Comparatively, the 458 is sublime.

As such, we can't think of a true deal-breaker for the 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia beyond the obligatory high price. There are obviously other exotics plying for your ample money, but when it comes to driving thrills, only the McLaren MP4-12C comes close. It's certainly an incredible machine in its own F1-bred right and doesn't suffer from the 458's ergonomic shortfalls, but when it comes to overall driving involvement and pleasure, the Ferrari remains the car that will receive the biggest helping of superlatives.