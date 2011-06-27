  1. Home
Used 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia Features & Specs

More about the 2010 458 Italia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$225,325
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.4/408.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 9000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrorsyes
Internal and External Electrochromatic Rearview Mirrors and Homelink Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zoneyes
Color Upon Request for Central Tunnelyes
Dashboard Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Smokers Kityes
Daytona Style for the Seatsyes
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Color for Upper Zoneyes
Leather Upholstery for Rear Shelfyes
Tachometer in Red Coloryes
Full Electric Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Steering Wheelyes
Leather Upholstery for Headlineryes
Two-Tone Interior w/DAY1yes
Color Upon Request w/Special Stitchingyes
Diamond Stitching Pattern for the Seatsyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Leatheryes
Luggage Compartment in Alcantarayes
Tachometer in White Coloryes
HiFi Premium Sound Systemyes
Carbon Fiber for Lower Zone Interioryes
Leather and Alcantara Interior w/DAY1yes
Leather and Alcantara Interioryes
Internal Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror and Homelink Systemyes
Carbon Fiber Driver Area w/LEDsyes
Color Upon Request for Dashboardyes
Alcantara Upholstery for Armrestyes
Inner Grills in Leather Coloryes
Internal Electrochromatic Rearview Mirroryes
Alcantara Upholstery for Headlineryes
Luggage Set for Rear Benchyes
Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LEDsyes
Suit Holderyes
Carbon Fiber Central Consoleyes
Electric Seatsyes
Super Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Luggage Set for Boot Trunkyes
Cruise Controlyes
Satellite Navigation Systemyes
Two-Tone Interioryes
Color Upon Request for Front Dashboardyes
Color Upon Request for Daytona Stripes in Alcantarayes
Color Upon Request for Standard Stitchingyes
Alcantara Interior Carpetsyes
Colored Safety Beltsyes
Diamond Style for the Roofyes
iPod Installationyes
Color Upon Request for Seat Pipingyes
Tachometer in Yellow Coloryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Sports Sill Coveryes
20" Chrome Shadow Wheelsyes
Run Flat Tiresyes
Carbon Fiber Trim for Engine Compartmentyes
Space Saver 20" Wheel Kityes
Carbon Fiber Outer Sill Coveryes
Aluminum Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuseryes
Giallo Modena Brake Calipersyes
Heat Insulating Windshieldyes
20" Forged Sport Wheels w/Diamond Finishyes
20" Painted Sports Wheelsyes
AFS Front Lighting Systemyes
Anti-Stone Chipping Filmyes
Paint Color "Colori anni '50 e '60"yes
Rosso Scuderia Brake Calipersyes
Rosso Corsa Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Front Wingsyes
Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fendersyes
Measurements
Front track65.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.1 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Gross weight3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Out of Range Paint Color
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Avio Metallic
  • Verde
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Avorio
  • Grigio Medio
  • Azzurro Metallic
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Giallo Modena
  • Bianco Avus
  • Rosso Mugello
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Nero
  • Blu Pozzi
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Vinaccia
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Grigio Scuro, premium leather
  • Iroko, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu Scuro, premium leather
  • Terra Bruciata, premium leather
  • Cioccolato, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Crema, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Carta Da Zucchero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R Y tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Research Similar Vehicles