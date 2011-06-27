Used 2002 Ferrari 456M Coupe Consumer Reviews
what more can I say
This is much more than a car...it is a passion.....an expression of ones desire to enjoy life. Sure it cost me nearly 400k Canadian, but driving it is like nothing else out there with four palm sizes of rubber in contact with the road. Outragioulsy fun to command.
456M
IT IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD.
Fun Times
From the day I first day I saw my baby I knew I was in love. However,when I went to the dealership they treated me not so well due to the fact that I'm 25 and wasn't dressed like the normal buyer. However all that changed when I showed up the next day with $246,000 cash, and drove away in my new car. This car is sheer beauty in motion. Anyone with the means to purchase one should get this car as fast as possible.
Solid 4 seater performance car
I read some of the other reviews and wonder if these folks really owned one of these. I have. It's a great performance four seater, but a few issues mostly around window seal integrity and the electrical system. The car left me stranded once. Worse issue of all is a MSRp of $240K and a two year later value of $120K. The weakest of any Ferrari ever. Great grocery gettter and great hp for a four seater.
