  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 430 Scuderia
  4. Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 430 Scuderia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$282,618
See 430 Scuderia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Torque347 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower503 hp @ 8500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$282,618
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$282,618
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
carbon trim on doorsyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
cargo netyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$282,618
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$282,618
sport front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height47.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$282,618
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Nuovo Blu Pozzi
  • Grigio Medio
  • Avorio
  • Azurro Metallic
  • Grigio Ferro Metallic
  • Celeste Metallic
  • Avio Metallic
  • Blu Scozia
  • Verde
  • Nuovo Grigio Ingrid Metallic
  • Grigio Titanio Metallic
  • Vinaccia
  • Grigio Alloy Metallic
  • Bianco Avus
  • Argento Nurburgring Metallic
  • Rosso F1
  • Blu Tour De France Metallic
  • Blu Mirabeau Metallic
  • Grigio Silverstone Metallic
  • Blu Abu Dhabi Metallic
  • Giallo Modena
  • Nero Daytona Metallic
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Rosso Scuderia
  • Rosso Mugello
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Sabbia, cloth
  • Rosso, cloth
  • Cuoio, cloth
  • Carta Da Zucchero, cloth
  • Bordeaux, cloth
  • Blu Scuro, cloth
  • Cioccolato, cloth
  • Nero, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Crema, cloth
  • Grigio Scuro, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$282,618
19 in. wheelsyes
285/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$282,618
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See 430 Scuderia Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles