Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|347 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|carbon trim on doors
|yes
|carbon trim on center console
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and carbon steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|sport front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|65.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2750 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.2 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R19 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
