Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe Consumer Reviews
For enthusiasts only
ccmd75013, 05/24/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The Scuderia is a serious racing car which happens to be street legal. I traded my Lamborghini Galardo for the Scuderia and what a difference! The Scuderia comes with no radio, floor mats or any creature comforts. The acceleration is neck snapping and the exhaust note changes loudness depending on the pedal pressure becoming extremely loud at above 5000 RPM. The steering is extremely light (big difference from the Lambo)and controlling this light car in hard acceleration takes a bit of getting used to. The ceramic brakes are extremely touchy and again take a while to get used to. The seats are very hard and even short drives can be hard on the back. Wouldn't recommend this car to first timers
