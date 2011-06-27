Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|10/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|251.0/376.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|40
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|carbon trim on doors
|yes
|carbon trim on center console
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|carbon trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|premium cloth
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Front track
|65.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2822 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.34 cd.
|Height
|47.2 in.
|Wheel base
|102.3 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.7 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$187,124
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
