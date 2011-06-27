  1. Home
Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Features & Specs

More about the 2004 360
Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,124
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.0/376.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
carbon trim on doorsyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height47.2 in.
Wheel base102.3 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
