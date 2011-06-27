  1. Home
Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$147,332
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.0/376.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base102.3 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
18 x 10 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
