Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Consumer Reviews
Excellent
Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style.
Standard of Excellence!!!
Smooth, fast ride! Never want to leave the steering wheel!
Gone baby gone!
Being a twenty one year old about to begin pilot training in the Air Force, I'd have to stay that this car gave Uncle Sam a run for his money. Driving this car was a blast! If you have 200K to drop on a car, get this one. You'll turn heads as you roar down the stretch, trust me.
Challenge is to find a Challenger
Love the car, the only one better that I own is the F50. The power is great and is so much fun actually putting it down on the road. Shifting is a bit notchy at anything under 8/10ths pace, but the only complaint is the lack of quality stero to compliment the song of the V8. Forget everything else, there is no substitute, and wait until it gets improved with a little tweaking.
Ferrari 360 Convertible
This is the fourth ferrari i have owned and I think that it is the best Car ive ever driven. the time and perfection they put into these cars, the design and the motor makes these cars perfect. Also the maranello is another perfect ferrari
