Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Spider Features & Specs

More about the 2003 360
Overview
Starting MSRP
$165,986
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.0/376.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque276 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 8500 rpm
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track65.7 in.
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.3 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 10 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
