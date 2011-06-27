  1. Home
Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena F1 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 360
Overview
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$150,694
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.0/376.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Torque276 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 8500 rpm
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$150,694
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$150,694
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$150,694
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$150,694
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$150,694
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$150,694
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Front track65.7 in.
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base102.3 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Modena
  • Azurro California
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Nero Daytona
  • Argento
  • Verde Mugello
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$150,694
18 x 10 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$150,694
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$150,694
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
