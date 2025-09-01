Edmunds Family Buying Guide

There’s a lot to navigate when you’re looking for the right car for your family. But maybe your teen needs a car? Maybe you need an upgrade after stepping up to lead carpool status? Whatever your needs may be, check out our family buying guide for helpful tips, resources and advice before your next car purchase

Car Buying Advice

How to Choose a Car

The Pros and Cons of a 'Dealer Trade'

Are Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Cars Worth It?

Car Invoice Prices, MSRP and Car Market Value: New Car Buying Terms Defined

When Is the Best Time to Trade In a Car?

Cars for Teens

Best New Cars for Teen Drivers

The Safest Cars for Teens for 2025

Best Used Cars for Teen Drivers

Family Cars

Best Family Cars for 2025

Best Family 3-Row SUVs for 2026

Best Mom Cars

Videos

These are the Best Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2026
These are the Best Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2026

We Tested Ten SUVs, Which One's the Best?
Hybrid 3-Row SUV Battle: Hyundai Palisade vs. Toyota Grand Highlander
Minivans: STILL UNDEFEATED | Minivan vs. SUV Test

What’s It Like to Live With?

Edmunds purchases several vehicles each year for the long-term fleet. These vehicles are driven 20,000 miles in the first year of ownership. We report on the red flags, the routine ins and outs, and everything else that car shoppers need to know about the ownership experience.

Long Term Road Tests

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback

2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Top ratedSpotlight

Looking for recommendations? Check out the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 winners recognizing the best vehicles on sale. These are the cars, trucks and SUVs we'd advise our friends to buy.
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid
The Honda Civic Hybrid is the complete package. It delivers comfort, refinement, a spacious interior and excellent fuel economy
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid punches above its weight in nearly every aspect. Its turbocharged engine is both powerful and efficient
2026 Ford Maverick
The Maverick packs capability, practicality, and utility into a package that fits anywhere
2026 Tesla Model 3
This is the best Model 3 yet. It is impressively well rounded thanks to improved build quality
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains a benchmark for electric SUVs. It offers ample space for passengers and cargo
2026 Rivian R1T
The R1T is undoubtedly a stylish electric pickup. It is impressively quick and boasts sharp handling