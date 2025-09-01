Car Buying Advice
Edmunds purchases several vehicles each year for the long-term fleet. These vehicles are driven 20,000 miles in the first year of ownership. We report on the red flags, the routine ins and outs, and everything else that car shoppers need to know about the ownership experience.
Looking for recommendations? Check out the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 winners recognizing the best vehicles on sale. These are the cars, trucks and SUVs we'd advise our friends to buy.
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid
The Honda Civic Hybrid is the complete package. It delivers comfort, refinement, a spacious interior and excellent fuel economy
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid punches above its weight in nearly every aspect. Its turbocharged engine is both powerful and efficient
2026 Ford Maverick
The Maverick packs capability, practicality, and utility into a package that fits anywhere
2026 Tesla Model 3
This is the best Model 3 yet. It is impressively well rounded thanks to improved build quality
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 remains a benchmark for electric SUVs. It offers ample space for passengers and cargo