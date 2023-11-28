Best Electric Trucks of 2023
These are the best electric trucks and all upcoming modelsNovember 28th, 2023
The electric truck segment is small but quickly growing, so choosing the best electric truck comes down to four this year, including our top choice, the Ford F-150 Lightning. The GMC Hummer EV is a high-dollar model that's only available in small quantities and the Tesla Cybertruck starts production at the end of the year but in low volumes. That means there are technically only two electric trucks that are easy to obtain right now. Fortunately, more electric trucks will be coming in the next two years.
Edmunds has gotten our hands on and ranked the three electric trucks that are currently on sale. Each one has been thoroughly reviewed and tested by our team and given an Edmunds Expert Rating that consists of scores from several categories including performance, efficiency, value, technology and more. Of the trucks we've tested, the best electric truck is the F-150 Lightning. Below, we rank the three trucks and list the upcoming models. We include their starting price and maximum towing and payload capacities. Just keep in mind that the driving range is significantly reduced when towing or hauling a large payload in the bed.
Our top picks for electric trucks:
Upcoming electric trucks:
Am I Ready for an EV?
EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in
This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
Need to install a charger at home?
Ranked electric trucks
1. Ford F-150 Lightning
The F-150 Lighting is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck for 2023. Ford kept it simple when it designed the electric truck by making it much like the regular F-150. Because of that, the Lightning shares many of the gas-burning model's qualities, which make it practical, functional and versatile. Nothing about it is over the top, flashy or gimmicky, characteristics that affect some of the Lightning's rivals.
The Lightning gets high marks in most categories. The electric pickup provides a comfortable ride, a spacious crew-cab cabin, a large front trunk, and plenty of torque on tap: 775 lb-ft in all models. It also offers enough towing and payload capacity for most owners. As for range, the standard-range battery pack is rated at just 240 miles, but that should be plenty if you charge at home daily and stick mostly to around-town driving. The extended-range pack provides up to 320 miles, which is adequate for most drivers.
The Lightning also offers a model for different budgets, from the well-priced Pro work truck (the most affordable electric truck on the market) to the loaded Platinum model. But where the Lightning shines is in tech features. Inside, you'll enjoy its large dual displays and a generous list of advanced driver aids. Owners can also take advantage of the optional Pro Power Onboard system that can power small and large electronics. And if you tow, there's a very handy package of several towing assist features.
Starting MSRP: $51,990
Maximum towing capacity: 10,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 2,235 pounds (standard-range battery), 1,952 pounds (extended-range battery)
Search EV tax credits and rebates in your areaSee Electric Vehicle Rebates
2. Rivian R1T
The R1T comes in second, but only by a very small margin. Whereas the Lightning excels as a practical all-around good truck, the Rivian shines as a performance truck, both on- and off-road. It's currently the only truck offered by Rivian, an electric vehicle startup.
The 835-horsepower quad-motor model rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds when we tested it, which is as fast as many high-end sports cars. But the R1T also handles and stops better than any of its rivals. Off-road, the Rivian can keep up with the best Jeep has to offer thanks to its adjustable air suspension, impressive all-wheel-drive system (especially on the quad-motor version), and available off-road tires.
Performance credentials aside, the R1T is a very useful truck considering it's about the size of a midsize truck. Its max towing and payload capacities are solid and plenty for most owners. It also sports a large front trunk and clever gear tunnel between the cab and bed. And as with the Lightning, it has household-style outlets in the bed that can power electronics. The Rivian also provides a premium interior and comfortable ride.
The R1T is the only electric truck that offers dual- and quad-motor powertrains and three battery pack sizes. Depending on the configuration you get, it provides a driving range of 270-410 miles. As for tech, there are plenty of features to enjoy through the large center touchscreen, but full smartphone integration is missing and we experienced some glitches with the infotainment system. We also think the advanced driver aids can be improved.
Starting MSRP: $74,800
Maximum towing capacity: 11,000 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,764 pounds
3. GMC Hummer EV
The Hummer EV is brash, enormous, inefficient and off-roads like a beast just like the original Hummer H1. And that's the point of this electric truck. It wasn't designed to be practical or useful — the subpar towing and payload capacities make that clear. The electric Hummer is a supertruck and arguably the halo truck of GMC. This 1,000-hp convertible off-roader was bred purely for fun and performance.
The 9,000-pound EV just took 3.3 seconds to hit 60 mph, that's quicker than a Corvette Stingray. It also stops well considering its size, but corners about as well as a school bus. It's also impressive off-road thanks to a few innovative features. You can equip the Hummer EV to provide up to 18 underbody camera views that help you off-road, and there is also an Extract mode that uses the air suspension to lift the truck nearly 6 inches to help you get out of a tough spot. And thanks to all-wheel steering, you can engage the CrabWalk feature that allows the truck to drive diagonally at low speeds.
The Hummer EV also offers plenty of tech. It provides a large package of advanced driver aids including a self-parking system and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. The truck also has a long driving range that's north of 300 miles and boasts one of the quickest fast-charging speeds in its class. There are a few downsides, though, including the huge price tag, its small cargo bed and its massive size that can make driving around town difficult.
Starting MSRP: $98,845
Maximum towing capacity: 7,500 pounds
Maximum payload: 1,300 pounds
Upcoming electric trucks
Tesla Cybertruck
Wrapping your head around the look of the Cybertruck isn't easy, but that's the point of its futuristic design. The world first set eyes on Tesla's truck back in 2019, and the EV automaker will finally start delivering it to customers at the end of the year — although at a slow pace initially.
Tesla hasn't released any official information on the Cybertruck yet, not even the price. The company initially said it would start at about $40,000, but all pricing information has been removed from Tesla's website. We think the starting price will be much higher than that and expect top models to cost about $100K.
As for the Cybertruck's specifications, we can only rely on what Tesla's website says. The numbers are impressive, but the production model likely won't be able to match some of them. A max towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and a max payload of 3,500 pounds easily trumps any of its rivals. Tesla also cites a 2.9-second 0-60 mph time, which could be possible on the top-spec model. The company also says the truck has a range of 500 miles, which is among the longest on this list.
Tesla says the Cybertruck will have a large 17-inch center touchscreen, likely the one from the Model S and Model X. There could also be a sizable touchscreen for rear passengers. And since it's a Tesla, we expect the Autopilot driver assist system will come standard with the option to upgrade to the Enhanced Autopilot system. Tesla will likely reveal more information once deliveries start.
Estimated starting MSRP: $70,000
Tesla-estimated maximum towing capacity: 14,000-plus pounds
Tesla-estimated maximum payload: 3,500 pounds
Chevrolet Silverado EV
The Silverado EV is Chevrolet's first all-electric truck. Retail deliveries were slated to start at the end of the year, but Chevy has delayed production until the end of next year. But it will be worth the wait for those who don't like the current selection of electric trucks. When the Silverado EV launches, there will initially be two versions: a high-end RST model with 400 miles of range and a work truck version with 450 miles of range called the 4WT.
Those long driving ranges are possible thanks in part to the massive battery pack that's similar to the one in the Hummer EV. Unlike the F-150 Lightning that's based on the regular F-150, the Silverado EV is based on the Hummer EV and not on the regular Silverado. Because of that, it boasts one of the quickest fast-charging speeds in the segment and lots of power: up to 754 hp. But unlike its supertruck cousin, the Silverado EV has solid towing and payload capacities.
The Silverado EV doesn't disappoint when it comes to tech. As we've seen in the above trucks, it has large dual monitors and the ability to power electronics and it offers many advanced driver aids including Super Cruise. However, the electric truck features something no other rival has yet to offer: the Multi-Flex Midgate. The back wall of the cab is capable of folding down, expanding the length of the bed so owners can haul items as long as 10 feet 10 inches.
Initial non-work truck models like the $100K RST model are expensive, but Chevy says the company will introduce more affordable models later in production.
Initial starting MSRP: $79,800
GM-estimated maximum towing capacity: 12,500 pounds
GM-estimated maximum payload: 1,750 pounds
GMC Sierra EV
Like the regular Sierra, the Sierra EV is the more luxurious cousin of the Silverado EV. There aren't any work truck versions with this white-collar truck, just fancy models like the Denali. And the Denali will be the first model offered at the end of next year when production starts alongside the Silverado EV.
The Sierra EV uses the same platform as the Silverado EV and Hummer EV. Not surprisingly, its specifications and tech features are very similar to the Silverado EV's. The exterior and interior design are unique to the Sierra EV, but not much else is. Outside, it has a more sophisticated look compared to the Silverado's sportier design and a more premium-looking interior that has a large vertical touchscreen instead of a horizontal one.
As we see with the Silverado EV RST, the Sierra EV Denali provides 400 miles of range, 754 hp and can fast-charge very quickly, adding 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes with a powerful enough fast-charging station. The Sierra EV also offers Super Cruise and the innovative Multi-Flex Midgate.
Initial starting MSRP: $108,695
GM-estimated maximum towing capacity: 9,500 pounds
GM-estimated maximum payload: 1,300 pounds
Ram 1500 Rev and Ram 1500 Ramcharger
The upcoming 1500 Rev is Ram's first electric truck that will enter production at the end of 2024. Ram hasn't released all of the truck's details yet, but we do know some of its specs. Like the F-150 Lightning, it looks much like the regular Ram truck and will tout an impressive range of 500 miles with the optional massive battery pack and 350 miles with the standard pack. Ram says the truck can recoup 110 miles in just 10 minutes with an appropriate fast-charging station, which is among the quickest in the class. The company says it's targeting an output of 654 hp. Thanks to a touchscreen on the passenger side dashboard, the REV is the only truck that has three display screens. The Rev will also offer the Hands-Free Active Driving Assist system that's capable of hands-free driving on certain highways.
The Ramcharger is also an electric truck, but it packs a V6 engine that charges the battery pack for a longer driving range. This gives the Ramcharger the longest range on this list: a Ram-estimated 690 miles. When the range gets low, you can charge the battery pack or fill the tank (or both). Ram says the Ramcharger will produce 663 hp. The Ramcharger and the Rev offer the same tech features. In addition to the ones above, both trucks also offer many standard and optional advanced driver aids and can power electronics with an onboard system.
Estimated starting MSRP: $65,000 (Ramcharger and Rev)
Estimated maximum towing capacity: 14,000 pounds (Ramcharger and Rev)
Maximum payload: 2,700 pounds (Rev), 2,625 pounds (Ramcharger)
Edmunds says
The Rivian R1T and F-150 Lightning are excellent electric trucks, but if you aren't in a hurry to get one, then we recommend waiting for GM and Ram to launch their models so you can buy exactly what you need. If the truck you want is out of your budget, then it's best to wait a few years because automakers usually release the most expensive models first and build more affordable ones later. All of the above trucks have a lot to offer, and once all are available, it's going to be a highly competitive segment.
Electric vehicle stories
See all car news