Best Electric Trucks of 2023

The R1T comes in second, but only by a very small margin. Whereas the Lightning excels as a practical all-around good truck, the Rivian shines as a performance truck, both on- and off-road. It's currently the only truck offered by Rivian, an electric vehicle startup.

The 835-horsepower quad-motor model rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds when we tested it, which is as fast as many high-end sports cars. But the R1T also handles and stops better than any of its rivals. Off-road, the Rivian can keep up with the best Jeep has to offer thanks to its adjustable air suspension, impressive all-wheel-drive system (especially on the quad-motor version), and available off-road tires.

Performance credentials aside, the R1T is a very useful truck considering it's about the size of a midsize truck. Its max towing and payload capacities are solid and plenty for most owners. It also sports a large front trunk and clever gear tunnel between the cab and bed. And as with the Lightning, it has household-style outlets in the bed that can power electronics. The Rivian also provides a premium interior and comfortable ride.

The R1T is the only electric truck that offers dual- and quad-motor powertrains and three battery pack sizes. Depending on the configuration you get, it provides a driving range of 270-410 miles. As for tech, there are plenty of features to enjoy through the large center touchscreen, but full smartphone integration is missing and we experienced some glitches with the infotainment system. We also think the advanced driver aids can be improved.

Starting MSRP: $74,800

Maximum towing capacity: 11,000 pounds

Maximum payload: 1,764 pounds