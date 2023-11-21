Best Electric Sedans

Best non-luxury electric sedan: Hyundai Ioniq 6

If you're in the market for a non-luxury electric sedan, then you only have one choice: the Hyundai Ioniq 6. But its existence isn't the only reason why it made the list; the Ioniq 6 is one of the most competitive electric vehicles available today. It boasts a long driving range of up to 361 miles and a starting price that won't break the bank. It's also the fastest-charging EV that Edmunds has tested to date, capable of adding 868 miles of range in one hour. The electric Hyundai also provides a supremely comfortable ride, a fun driving experience, and lots of standard and optional tech features.

The Ioniq 6 is available in several models that fit different budgets. The base SE Standard Range comes well equipped with a large package of advanced driver assist features and large dual screens. At the top of the lineup is the Limited model, which is loaded with tech, including a household-style outlet that's able to power small and large electronics.

We like a lot about the Ioniq 6, but negatives include a limited amount of rear headroom and rear visibility. However, the elephant in the room is its exterior design. Most will either love it or hate it, but one thing is for sure: It will definitely turn heads.

Starting MSRP: $42,715

EPA-estimated driving range: 240-361 miles