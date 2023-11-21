Best Electric Sedans

Best Electric SedansNovember 21st, 2023
Based on our testing, knowledge and expertise at Edmunds, the best electric sedan is the BMW i5. But labeling a midsize luxury vehicle as the best electric sedan isn't completely fair because most shoppers aren't in the market for something in that price range. Therefore, we divided our top electric sedans into different categories. We include the starting price with the destination fee and the EPA-estimated range for each of the nine electric sedans below. Each vehicle also has an Edmunds Expert Rating, made up of scores from several categories including value, comfort, technology, efficiency and more.
Our top picks for electric sedans:
Best non-luxury electric sedan: Hyundai Ioniq 6
If you're in the market for a non-luxury electric sedan, then you only have one choice: the Hyundai Ioniq 6. But its existence isn't the only reason why it made the list; the Ioniq 6 is one of the most competitive electric vehicles available today. It boasts a long driving range of up to 361 miles and a starting price that won't break the bank. It's also the fastest-charging EV that Edmunds has tested to date, capable of adding 868 miles of range in one hour. The electric Hyundai also provides a supremely comfortable ride, a fun driving experience, and lots of standard and optional tech features.
The Ioniq 6 is available in several models that fit different budgets. The base SE Standard Range comes well equipped with a large package of advanced driver assist features and large dual screens. At the top of the lineup is the Limited model, which is loaded with tech, including a household-style outlet that's able to power small and large electronics.
We like a lot about the Ioniq 6, but negatives include a limited amount of rear headroom and rear visibility. However, the elephant in the room is its exterior design. Most will either love it or hate it, but one thing is for sure: It will definitely turn heads.
Starting MSRP: $42,715
EPA-estimated driving range: 240-361 miles
Best compact luxury electric sedan: Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 has been a favorite among luxury electric sedan shoppers since its debut in 2017. It's one of the top electric sedans even though it has only received small updates over the years, but that's about to change. Tesla's most affordable model will receive a handful of key updates for 2024, including a refreshed exterior, a restyled dashboard, an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers, and greater driving range.
Tesla has dropped the price of the Model 3 a few times over the last year, making the current, pre-refreshed version quite a bargain. At the time of this article's publication, it starts at about $40K, which is lower than any luxury rival and many non-luxury EVs. The base price includes the Autopilot driver assist suite of safety features, a large 15.4-inch touchscreen and an excellent navigation system. And if you travel a lot, you'll enjoy Tesla's Supercharger network, the nation's largest network of fast-charging stations.
But the Model 3 isn't just about tech, the electric sedan is also fun to drive and provides plenty of passenger and cargo space. But as with any car, it has its drawbacks. The large center touchscreen can be difficult to use while driving, and it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, every Tesla we have tested has failed to hit its EPA range estimate.
Starting MSRP: $40,630
EPA-estimated driving range: 272-358 miles
Also consider: BMW i4
The BMW i4 is a well-rounded electric sedan, with particular competencies in ride comfort and intuitive advanced driver assist systems. Most models have an adequate driving range in the area of 300 miles, but some, like the 536-horsepower M50 performance model, are rated as low as 227 miles. The i4 is a solid choice in this class, but unless you're going with the high-octane M50, rivals offer more personality and a greater sense of driving enjoyment.
Starting MSRP: $53,195
EPA-estimated driving range: 227-307 miles
Best midsize luxury electric sedan: BMW i5
We won't blame you if you haven't heard of the BMW i5 because it's an all-new model and one of BMW's latest EVs. The i5 is the all-electric counterpart to the gas-powered 5 Series. Much like the 5 Series and most of BMW's EVs, the i5 gets high marks in most categories. Its electric powertrain packs a punch, and the car is comfortable, roomy, handles well and provides adequate range in most variants. But its technology features are the most impressive.
The i5 offers many standard and optional driver assist features, but the standout is called "Highway Assistant including Active Lane Change." It's a hands-free driving system that works on certain highways, but unlike the previous system that can automatically change lanes when you activate the turn signal, you can change lanes with this updated version by simply looking at the sideview mirror in the direction you want to go. This may not be ideal for some drivers, but it's a neat feature nonetheless.
The electric BMW also has the company's latest iDrive infotainment system, featuring a new Air Console system that allows passengers to play arcade games while charging. Unlike Tesla's in-car arcade games that use the steering wheel to control the game, you'll use your smartphone instead. The new infotainment system also allows passengers to stream YouTube.
Starting MSRP: $67,795
EPA-estimated driving range: 240-295 miles
Also consider: Mercedes-Benz EQE
Like the BMW i5, the Mercedes-Benz EQE is a brand-new model and one of the automaker's latest EVs. It's similar in size to the gas-burning E-Class but provides more rear legroom. The EQE is second to the i5 in our rankings, but only by a small margin. Both provide similar driving ranges, superb comfort and top-notch tech, but the i5 has more personality behind the wheel and, in our eyes, is the more handsome EV. The BMW is also more affordable. But if you want a midsize luxury rocket ship, the EQE offers something the i5 doesn't: a high-performance version (the AMG EQE) that can temporarily churn out an impressive max 677 hp.
Starting MSRP: $76,050
EPA-estimated driving range: 230-298 miles
Best large luxury electric sedan: BMW i7
The BMW i7 is the automaker's largest and most luxurious EV car sedan. It's the all-electric version of the regular 7 Series, but it's superior to its gas counterpart in most ways. The i7's high level of comfort, robust power, smooth driving experience and impressive technology features make it one of our highest-rated EVs. It's not perfect, however. It's down on driving range when compared to rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The electric BMW also lacks trunk space but makes up for that with more rear legroom than any of its rivals.
For 2024, BMW added two new i7 models: a base version called the eDrive50 and a 650-hp performance version dubbed the M70 that has a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Adding to the i7's appeal are interesting features like door-mounted touchscreen control panels, doors that fully open and close with a push of a button, and a rear executive seating package that boasts a 31-inch entertainment screen. The i7 also offers the Highway Assistant driver assist system that allows hands-free driving on certain highways.
Starting MSRP: $106,695
EPA-estimated driving range: 274-321 miles
Also consider: Mercedes-Benz EQS
The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan is the all-electric equivalent of the long-running S-Class. It's an excellent choice for a large and luxurious EV, although it's just barely outperformed by the BMW i7. The EQS tops the i7 in range and touts one of the best infotainment systems in the business, but we think its styling is an acquired taste, and the EQS doesn't deliver a satisfying driving experience. That is, of course, unless you opt for the flashy AMG performance model that can temporarily produce a whopping 751 hp. However, if you're fine with how it drives and looks, then you'll be more than happy with the EQS' comfort, elegant interior, and long list of tech features.
Starting MSRP: $105,550
EPA-estimated driving range: 305-352 miles
Best electric performance sedan: Porsche Taycan
Few EV manufacturers put driving engagement as a top priority, and it's no surprise that Porsche is one of them. The Audi RS e-tron GT comes close, but it's hard to top the way a Porsche Taycan drives. When cruising around the city, it's superbly comfortable and easy to drive, but when the road gets twisty or if you just want to have some fun, the handling prowess and performance of the Taycan are unmatched by any of its kilowatt-burning rivals.
The 4S model blasted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds when we tested it, but the top 750-hp Turbo S can do it in a neck-breaking 2.6 seconds with the overboost function. The Taycan is also impressive around corners. It feels light on its feet even though it weighs about 5,000 pounds, and it provides incredible traction and strong braking performance. Forget EVs — the Taycan drives better than many gas-powered sports cars.
The Taycan is expensive, but if you have a thick wallet, you have many models to choose from that vary in power and driving range. You also have a choice between sedan, wagon (Sport Turismo) and raised wagon (Cross Turismo) body styles. On the downside, the Taycan's driving range is relatively short and you have to pay a pretty penny for driving aids that come standard on other cars.
Starting MSRP: $92,550
EPA-estimated driving range: 206-246 miles
Also consider: Tesla Model S
The 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the quickest production vehicles in the world and the quickest vehicle Edmunds has ever tested. Tesla claims a 1.99-second 0-60 mph time, but on regular pavement (not on a prepared surface) the Plaid ran it in 2.3 seconds during our testing. That's quicker than any Porsche Taycan model, but a true sport sedan isn't a one-trick pony. When it comes to handling and braking performance, the Taycan is on another level. The Tesla, however, boasts a longer driving range and superior tech features. The Plaid is also more affordable than even the base Taycan model, but its build quality isn't on par.
Starting MSRP: $76,630
EPA-estimated driving range: 348-405 miles
Edmunds says
Luxury-car shoppers have plenty of sedans in different sizes and price points to choose from. Unfortunately, shoppers looking at non-luxury brands are limited to just one choice, but it's a good one. Even though more EVs are on the horizon, electric sedans make up a small portion — a shame because sedans tend to have longer driving ranges and are more affordable than SUVs. But you can't blame automakers for selling what people want.
