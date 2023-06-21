What Are the Most Expensive Electric Cars for 2023?

At the top of Mercedes' electric offerings are the EQS sedan and EQS SUV — both of which have the same starting price ($105,550) and are offered in three primary powertrain configurations. The sedan is also available as a 649-horsepower AMG rocket that starts at about $150,000. There is no AMG version of the SUV, but the upcoming uber-luxurious Maybach variant is expected to have a starting price of around $200,000.

The EQS sedan is estimated to travel up to 350 miles on a single charge, but it went a whopping 422 miles in our real-world EV range test. The roomier SUV has a shorter driving range of up to 305 miles. As with most Mercedes vehicles, the EQS and EQS SUV are very comfortable and pack some of the best tech in their classes, highlighted by the 56-inch Hyperscreen that spans the length of the dashboard.

Starting price: $105,550

The Model X is one of the oldest vehicles on this list, but the three-row electric SUV is still a compelling choice due to numerous updates over the years. It's renowned for lightning-quick acceleration, but it also provides plenty of utility thanks to seating for up to seven passengers and a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.

The base Model X just passes the six-figure price mark and delivers a generous 348-mile driving range — though Teslas often underperform in our real-world range test. For $10,000 more, you can upgrade to the 1,020-hp Plaid model that can rocket to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, making it one of the world's quickest SUVs. With access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger fast-charging network, the Model X is an excellent choice for family road trips.

Starting price: $100,130

Unlike other high-priced electric vehicles on this list, the Taycan is available in a variety of trim levels with different power outputs and driving ranges, as well as sedan, wagon and raised wagon body styles. The base model has a starting price of less than $100,000, while the other models easily surpass six figures, with the top Turbo S trim approaching $200,000.

Porsche says the Turbo S sedan can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds with the Overboost function, which temporarily increases horsepower to 750. As with any Porsche, the Taycan's outstanding handling prowess makes it thrilling to drive and it sports a sleek, futuristic design. Other expensive EVs provide superior tech and longer ranges but aren't as fun behind the wheel.

Starting price: $92,550

The Model S was one of the first mass-produced electric vehicles, and it remains one of the best in its class. The large and expensive electric sedan is available in a base model with a lengthy driving range of 405 miles. This, combined with Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, makes it an excellent choice for those who travel.

The top Plaid model gets all the attention thanks to the 1,020 horsepower on tap. The claimed 1.99-second 0-60 mph time is difficult to achieve in the real world, but the Edmunds-tested 2.3-second run still made it one of the quickest cars we've ever driven. For about $110K, you can own one of the fastest-accelerating production cars in the world, and one that's jam-packed with loads of cutting-edge technology to boot.

Starting price: $90,130