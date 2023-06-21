What Are the Most Expensive Electric Cars for 2023?
By Michael Cantu | June 21st, 2023
The automotive industry is quickly shifting toward electric vehicles, and the luxury market is no exception. A select group of electric vehicles stands out not only for their cutting-edge design but also their sky-high price tags. These electrified machines combine zero-emission performance with opulent features and state-of-the-art tech.
We're going to delve into the realm of the most expensive electric cars, exploring the exceptional attributes they offer to a fortunate few who seek the epitome of sustainable luxury on wheels. This list, ordered by starting price from highest to lowest, consists of expensive EVs — excluding limited-production supercars or hypercars — and are currently in production or will be this year.
Rolls-Royce Spectre
A smooth, quiet and low-vibration electric powertrain goes hand in hand with what Rolls-Royce owners expect from their extravagant chariot, and that's exactly what the all-new Spectre aims to deliver. Like the V12s that normally power these land yachts, the luxury automaker's latest model should provide effortless power, but owners will never have to smell exhaust fumes.
The Spectre's dual motors produce 577 horsepower combined — good for a 4.4-second sprint to 60 mph, says Rolls — while a pack with more than 100 kWh of capacity provides an estimated driving range of about 300 miles. The highly customizable Spectre boasts a sophisticated suspension system expected to deliver unmatched ride quality too. Production of Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle starts later this year.
Estimated starting price: $400,000
Cadillac Celestiq
If the above Spectre feels a little too old-world, the upcoming Celestiq is definitely worth checking out. Cadillac hasn't made a memorable sedan for quite some time now, but that will change later this year when the brand's ultra-luxurious and very expensive EV enters production.
Each Celestiq is hand-built and features over 100 3D-printed parts — for certain pieces that are impossible to create by traditional means. Inside, the high-dollar electric sedan will sport a huge 55-inch display that spans the width of the dashboard and offers Ultra Cruise, an evolution of the Super Cruise hands-free driving system consisting of several cameras, radars and lidar. The Celestiq is positioned as a boutique offering, as each unit will be commissioned and built to a customer's specifications. That's right, you won't find a Celestiq on dealer lots that isn't already spoken for.
Estimated starting price: $300,000
BMW i7
The i7 is the all-electric version of BMW's flagship 7 Series sedan. It's pricier than the 7 Series and is the most expensive non-performance sedan in the automaker's lineup. And that's just the 536-horsepower "base" xDrive60 model. For the 2024 model year, it will be joined by the 650-hp M70, which will have a starting price around $145,000.
The high price of the i7 is justified by its unique features, such as doors that fully open and close with a push of a button, door-mounted touchscreen control panels, and an optional 31-inch entertainment screen that deploys from just below the sunroof. The i7 has a driving range of up to 318 miles and goes toe-to-toe with the other executive electric sedans on this list, including the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Starting price: $120,295
Audi e-tron GT
Looks are subjective, but we think the Audi e-tron GT is one of the sharpest-looking EVs on the market. The base model produces 522 horsepower in Boost mode and sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds in Edmunds' testing. If you want more power, the 637-hp RS model costs about $40K more but is capable of hitting 60 mph in an incredible 3.0 seconds.
In addition to its head-turning looks, this electric sport sedan is also one of the most enjoyable EVs to drive, along with its corporate sibling, the Porsche Taycan. The Audi offers ample luxury and tech but is more performance-focused than the relaxed Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW i7. However, that sublime driving experience comes at the cost of driving range, with the e-tron GT having some of the lowest EPA range estimates on this list at 232-238 miles.
Starting price: $106,395
GMC Hummer EV and Hummer EV SUV
Whether you think the budget-busting GMC Hummer EV is awesome or ridiculous, one thing is for sure: This electric monster's stats are positively mind-boggling. GMC claims the pickup can hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds in the higher trims that produce about 1,000 horsepower. That's impressive considering it weighs enough to be classified as a heavy-duty truck.
The Hummer EV pickup also packs a massive 212-kWh battery pack, which is larger than any other electric truck. That battery pack allows it to drive a GM-estimated 355 miles on a full charge. There's also a new SUV version with a smaller battery pack that produces up to 830 hp. Both Hummers boast lots of high-tech off-road features and offer the hands-free driving Super Cruise system.
Starting price: $105,595 (Hummer EV SUV) – $106,945 (Hummer EV)
Mercedes-Benz EQS
At the top of Mercedes' electric offerings are the EQS sedan and EQS SUV — both of which have the same starting price ($105,550) and are offered in three primary powertrain configurations. The sedan is also available as a 649-horsepower AMG rocket that starts at about $150,000. There is no AMG version of the SUV, but the upcoming uber-luxurious Maybach variant is expected to have a starting price of around $200,000.
The EQS sedan is estimated to travel up to 350 miles on a single charge, but it went a whopping 422 miles in our real-world EV range test. The roomier SUV has a shorter driving range of up to 305 miles. As with most Mercedes vehicles, the EQS and EQS SUV are very comfortable and pack some of the best tech in their classes, highlighted by the 56-inch Hyperscreen that spans the length of the dashboard.
Starting price: $105,550
Tesla Model X
The Model X is one of the oldest vehicles on this list, but the three-row electric SUV is still a compelling choice due to numerous updates over the years. It's renowned for lightning-quick acceleration, but it also provides plenty of utility thanks to seating for up to seven passengers and a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.
The base Model X just passes the six-figure price mark and delivers a generous 348-mile driving range — though Teslas often underperform in our real-world range test. For $10,000 more, you can upgrade to the 1,020-hp Plaid model that can rocket to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, making it one of the world's quickest SUVs. With access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger fast-charging network, the Model X is an excellent choice for family road trips.
Starting price: $100,130
Porsche Taycan
Unlike other high-priced electric vehicles on this list, the Taycan is available in a variety of trim levels with different power outputs and driving ranges, as well as sedan, wagon and raised wagon body styles. The base model has a starting price of less than $100,000, while the other models easily surpass six figures, with the top Turbo S trim approaching $200,000.
Porsche says the Turbo S sedan can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds with the Overboost function, which temporarily increases horsepower to 750. As with any Porsche, the Taycan's outstanding handling prowess makes it thrilling to drive and it sports a sleek, futuristic design. Other expensive EVs provide superior tech and longer ranges but aren't as fun behind the wheel.
Starting price: $92,550
Tesla Model S
The Model S was one of the first mass-produced electric vehicles, and it remains one of the best in its class. The large and expensive electric sedan is available in a base model with a lengthy driving range of 405 miles. This, combined with Tesla's extensive Supercharger network, makes it an excellent choice for those who travel.
The top Plaid model gets all the attention thanks to the 1,020 horsepower on tap. The claimed 1.99-second 0-60 mph time is difficult to achieve in the real world, but the Edmunds-tested 2.3-second run still made it one of the quickest cars we've ever driven. For about $110K, you can own one of the fastest-accelerating production cars in the world, and one that's jam-packed with loads of cutting-edge technology to boot.
Starting price: $90,130
Lucid Air
The Lucid Air Pure's entry price is reasonable for a large electric luxury sedan, but most versions cross the six-figure threshold, topping out with the $250,000 Sapphire model. Generating a whopping 1,200 hp, the Air Sapphire is the most powerful EV on this list. Lucid says it can hit 60 mph in less than 2 seconds, but as with the Model S Plaid, that might be difficult to achieve in the real world.
The Air is more than just a powerful car. The Grand Touring model has a driving range of 516 miles, the longest range of any electric vehicle. On our real-world EV route, it managed to travel 438 miles, which is the second-highest distance we've ever recorded (last year's limited-production Air Dream Edition Range takes the cake). The Air is also one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles, adding a maximum of 200 miles in just 12 minutes when connected to an appropriate fast charger.
Starting price: $89,125
Upcoming expensive electric cars
A slew of expensive EVs will debut next year, including two luxury off-roaders: the all-electric version of the Mercedes G-Class called the EQG and the Range Rover EV. The Lucid Gravity and Lotus Eletre SUVs will also roll into showrooms. A Tesla Model S rival, the Polestar 5, is also expected to start production next year. And the Tesla Roadster, a high-performance electric sports car that's been promised for years, might finally grace us with its presence.
Edmunds says
Just a few years ago, expensive electric cars were a rarity. Now, well-heeled buyers can choose whether they want an extremely powerful EV, one that handles like a sports car, or an opulent one boasting the latest tech. With the growing popularity of EVs and the rapid advancement of technology, these big-budget electric cars are just the tip of the iceberg.
