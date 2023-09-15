According to Edmunds real-world testing and EPA estimates, the Lucid Air luxury sedan is the electric car with the longest range. The Lucid Air combines a large battery pack with an aerodynamic profile to allow this family-friendly four-door more than 500 miles of range on a single charge — easily catapulting it to the top of Edmunds' EV range leaderboard. But what makes our list of longest-range EVs different from others? We conduct our own real-world EV range testing on a standardized route to provide more accurate range numbers for electric vehicles than the estimates made by the EPA.

The EPA, or Environmental Protection Agency, is the government entity that certifies the range of all electric vehicles in the U.S. The EPA estimates are intended to give shoppers a convenient way to compare the distance of how far each EV can travel when fully charged. However, a variety of factors — such as city/highway driving mix, weather conditions, and whether the EPA tested the vehicle itself or accepted the manufacturer's test results — can cause discrepancies between the EPA's published figures and the range that EV owners observe on the road. As an example, during our real-world tests, we found the Mercedes EQS shattered its EPA estimates and demonstrated range far beyond what is listed on the sticker. On the flip side, every Tesla we've evaluated has failed to hit its EPA range estimate in Edmunds' real-world EV range testing.

The EPA tests follow strict rules and specific conditions, but drivers don't really use their cars in the same way that vehicles are tested using the EPA's guidelines. When it comes to determining the electric cars with the longest range, the EPA's estimated range is a great tool to use as a standard measurement to compare vehicles. But our real-world EV range testing can provide more accuracy and peace of mind.

How we determined the longest-range electric car

Edmunds tests each electric vehicle on a set route in Southern California. After charging the EV to 100%, we begin our route, which consists of approximately 60% city roads and 40% highway driving. We drive on this route, and repeat as needed, until only 10 miles of range remains, as indicated by the EV's onboard computer. Then, we add those last 10 miles to the total distance driven to determine the electric vehicle's real-world range results.

All real-world EV range tests are conducted under standardized conditions. The vehicle's windows are up, the climate control is set to 72 degrees, and the vehicle is operating in its default drive mode.

EVs with the longest range