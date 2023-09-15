Electric Cars with the Longest RangeSeptember 15th, 2023
According to Edmunds real-world testing and EPA estimates, the Lucid Air luxury sedan is the electric car with the longest range. The Lucid Air combines a large battery pack with an aerodynamic profile to allow this family-friendly four-door more than 500 miles of range on a single charge — easily catapulting it to the top of Edmunds' EV range leaderboard. But what makes our list of longest-range EVs different from others? We conduct our own real-world EV range testing on a standardized route to provide more accurate range numbers for electric vehicles than the estimates made by the EPA.
The EPA, or Environmental Protection Agency, is the government entity that certifies the range of all electric vehicles in the U.S. The EPA estimates are intended to give shoppers a convenient way to compare the distance of how far each EV can travel when fully charged. However, a variety of factors — such as city/highway driving mix, weather conditions, and whether the EPA tested the vehicle itself or accepted the manufacturer's test results — can cause discrepancies between the EPA's published figures and the range that EV owners observe on the road. As an example, during our real-world tests, we found the Mercedes EQS shattered its EPA estimates and demonstrated range far beyond what is listed on the sticker. On the flip side, every Tesla we've evaluated has failed to hit its EPA range estimate in Edmunds' real-world EV range testing.
The EPA tests follow strict rules and specific conditions, but drivers don't really use their cars in the same way that vehicles are tested using the EPA's guidelines. When it comes to determining the electric cars with the longest range, the EPA's estimated range is a great tool to use as a standard measurement to compare vehicles. But our real-world EV range testing can provide more accuracy and peace of mind.
How we determined the longest-range electric car
Edmunds tests each electric vehicle on a set route in Southern California. After charging the EV to 100%, we begin our route, which consists of approximately 60% city roads and 40% highway driving. We drive on this route, and repeat as needed, until only 10 miles of range remains, as indicated by the EV's onboard computer. Then, we add those last 10 miles to the total distance driven to determine the electric vehicle's real-world range results.
All real-world EV range tests are conducted under standardized conditions. The vehicle's windows are up, the climate control is set to 72 degrees, and the vehicle is operating in its default drive mode.
EVs with the longest range
10. Porsche Taycan: 323 miles
It might be shocking to see the Porsche Taycan on this list given its modest EPA ratings, but our real-world results give a far different picture. The model in question is the Taycan 4S, which currently comes standard with a 79.2-kWh battery (with 71 kWh of usable capacity) that's only estimated to reach 206 miles of range on a single charge. An optional Performance Battery Plus upgrade is available, with the bigger 93.4-kWh battery (83.7 kWh of usable capacity) delivering an estimated range of 242 miles.
Edmunds tested a 2020 Taycan 4S, which, at the time, came only with the larger battery. The EPA estimate for that model year was just 203 miles of range, but we achieved 323 miles on our test loop, leapfrogging the EPA estimates figure by a whopping 120 miles! We've tested other Taycan variants since, and while they all have exceeded their EPA estimates, our first test Taycan performed the best.
9. Kia EV6: 323 miles
The sporty Kia EV6 looks like a futuristic hatchback but is about the size of a compact SUV. We've tested several different EV6 models, but the single-motor EV6 Wind (with the currently standard 77.4-kWh battery pack) went the farthest. It impressed us by delivering 323 miles of range on the Edmunds EV evaluation route, which was 13 miles more than EPA estimates. The previously available EV6 Light model was also very efficient, but its smaller 58-kWh battery ultimately made its range shorter than the Wind. We also tested a dual-motor all-wheel-drive GT-Line version and made it 283 miles on the testing loop.
As the startup's second offering, the Rivian R1S is an off-road-capable three-row electric SUV. Think of the R1T pickup, with a third row instead of a bed, and you have the general idea. Our Launch Edition tester equipped with the 135-kWh Large battery pack was able to beat its 316-mile EPA-estimated electric range and achieve 330 miles in our real-world testing.
It's terrifically quick — not surprising, as the quad motors produce more than 800 horsepower — and its stylish, quirky looks mean you won't mistake it for anything else.
7. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 344 miles
The Mustang Mach-E is one of our favorite EVs. It's powerful and quick, and its sporty handling justifies its legendary Mustang name. There are several models in the Mustang Mach-E lineup, but we went the farthest in the 2021 California Route 1 model. The rear-wheel-drive, extended-range battery configuration we tested was estimated to reach 305 miles, but we exceeded the EPA figure in our test by 39 miles and achieved 344 miles. Every other Mach-E we've tested has exceeded its EPA estimate by between 5% and 15%.
6. Ford F-150 Lightning: 345 miles
The Ford F-150 Lightning is the all-electric version of America's best-selling truck. It's big, it's bold, and it's traditional when compared to the Rivian R1T. As with its gas-powered sibling, there are many versions of the F-150 Lightning. The 2022 Lariat variant we tested with the 131-kWh extended-range battery traveled the farthest in our real-world testing, achieving 345 miles of range against an EPA estimate of 320 miles.
The Platinum version (which comes standard with the 131-kWh pack) delivered slightly less range, at 341 miles, but still beat the EPA's 300-mile rating.
5. Tesla Model S: 345 miles
The Model S is the original electric offering from Tesla — and also one of the most expensive. This sultry EV is actually a hatchback disguised as a very aerodynamic sedan. Several variants are available, and the 2021 Model S Plaid we tested came with an EPA-estimated range of 348 miles. This speedy EV, which accelerates to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, fell short of its estimate by just 3 miles on our test loop. The 345-mile result we achieved is still very impressive considering the Plaid's performance chops.
4. Tesla Model 3: 345 miles
The Model 3 is Tesla's extremely popular and relatively affordable EV offering, but you'll have to pay extra for the Long Range version like we evaluated to maximize your range. Our 2021 tester went 345 miles in Edmunds' real-world evaluation, falling 8 miles short of its 353-mile EPA estimate. Still, 345 miles is still nothing to scoff at, especially at this price point — in terms of driving distance on one charge, the Model 3 Long Range sets the bar for its class.
3. BMW iX: 377 miles
Similarly sized to an X5, the iX is BMW's first all-electric SUV. Our 2022 xDrive50 test vehicle with 22-inch wheels was expected to deliver 315 miles of range, but we easily eclipsed that, seeing 377 miles out of a single charge.There's no denying the spacious interior and distinct interior design of this premium EV, but the luxury price tag puts it out of reach for many shoppers.
2. Mercedes-Benz EQS: 422 miles
The Mercedes-Benz EQS may have arrived late to the EV party, but this one was worth the wait. As the all-electric counterpart to the stately gas-powered S-Class, the EQS is a big luxury sedan. But during our real-world test, the large-and-in-charge 2022 EQS 450+ delivered an incredible 422 miles of range, far surpassing its EPA estimate of 350 miles. The more powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4Matic also beat its EPA estimate of 340 miles, traveling 381 miles on a single charge.
1. Lucid Air: 505 miles
You might not have heard of Lucid before — this California-based startup is still pretty young, and the Air's price tag makes it fairly exclusive. This luxury electric sedan impresses not only with its staggering range capability but also for making 933 horsepower and accelerating to 60 mph in only 2.8 seconds. The version with the longest range was the Lucid Air Dream Range (available in limited quantities during the Air's first model year), which traveled 505 miles of its 520-mile estimated range on our loop. The Grand Touring version deserves an honorable mention for achieving 438 miles out of its 516 estimated miles of range, meaning it still beats the Mercedes-Benz EQS when it comes to ultimate long-distance travel.
Range is only going to get better
The great news about our list of electric cars with the longest range is that it's constantly updating — and improving. As new electric models from almost every automaker continue to be released, Edmunds will carry on conducting real-world testing to challenge the advertised EPA estimates and provide more accurate range data.
EVs are also equipped with larger battery packs today that increase the vehicle's performance and extend their range. It wasn't that long ago that the Nissan Leaf was the best-selling EV ever, and hundreds of thousands of buyers found its 151 miles of range acceptable. Now an EV isn't considered to be competitive unless it has range closer to 300 miles. If you visit Edmunds' EV range leaderboard, you'll see that today we have verified that 16 EVs offer a range of 300 miles or more — and we know that even more are on the way.
Limited charging infrastructure and range anxiety are the top reasons car shoppers are hesitant to purchase an EV. Edmunds can help ease that stress by providing real-world, tested results and tips on EV ownership via our EV Buying Guide. Whether you need clarification on the different types of electric vehicles on the market, want stats on range and charging times, or would simply like to read reviews on specific models, Edmunds can help find the EV that suits you best.
