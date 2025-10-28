Do You Need EV Tires, or Tires for an EV?

Photo courtesy of Michelin Tires

The tires that were on your EV when you picked it up at the dealership met all of the carmaker's specifications for the vehicle, but you might have found that those EV tires wore out a lot quicker than the tires on your last gas-powered car. Or perhaps they left you feeling a bit uncertain when cornering in wet weather.

You can go for longer life or better traction (or both) on your replacement tires, but will you still get the quiet, comfortable ride those stock tires delivered? And do you really need tires that say "EV" or "EV compatible" on the sidewall — tires that can cost hundreds of dollars more per set than those that aren't EV-specific? How about EV snow tires?

Owning an electric vehicle can quickly change the way we think about things like road noise, ride comfort and fuel efficiency, but we mostly ignore the role tires play in all that until those installed at the factory wear out and it's time to install new ones. Buying EV tires can be a challenge as you navigate an often-confusing maze of tire nomenclature and competing claims to find the best replacement tires for your EV's needs.

How challenging? A Michelin survey in 2023 found that 83% of drivers, including half of all EV owners, didn't understand the differing tire needs of EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and trucks.

There are always trade-offs

The tires you need for your EV are the tires that will deliver the attributes you value most.

That's why, while many tiremakers have developed EV-specific tires, others suggest that there's no need to do so. Those who think that way maintain that any tire with the proper weight, load and speed ratings for the vehicle will work just fine. Both Continental and Michelin, for instance, say that all of their tires are EV-compatible when properly matched to the vehicle's weight and power.

Michelin, however, also sells an EV-specific tire, the e.Primacy, that's designed to provide greater noise reduction and more range than its Primacy 4 tire. The latter is recommended for those drivers — EV or ICE — who want increased wet weather grip and longer tread life.

No one wants their tires to wear out in just a few thousand miles, and no one looks forward to a blowout on the highway or a spinout on a rain-slicked road, so getting the right tire is important.

Here's what you need to know about EV tires versus tires for EVs.

What makes it an EV tire?

All passenger vehicle tires share certain characteristics. They are made of multiple kinds of synthetic and natural materials including rubber, steel and advanced polymers. They all have sidewalls that provide structural integrity and stability, help protect against road debris, absorb shock, and provide a place for the manufacturer to display critical consumer information such as size and load, weight and speed ratings. They also all have treads, and beneath the treads, a series of layered materials called plies that provide strength.

Tires designed specifically for EVs typically use polymers and harder tread compounds, which are designed to improve efficiency by reducing rolling resistance; these materials also help handle an EV's increased weight and instant torque compared to an ICE car. They're made of tougher compounds and with stronger plies to help handle an EV's increased weight and torque. They also often use noise reduction technologies such as foam liners to absorb or reduce tire and road noise before it can enter the cabin.

Do EVs really need special tires?

With more than 4 million EVs already on the road in the U.S. and record sales of electrified vehicles so far this year as buyers raced to take advantage of the now-expired federal tax credit, that’s a question millions of motorists will be asking in the months and years to come as they look to purchase replacements for the tires that were on their EVs at the dealership.

Electric vehicles don't require tires specially developed for EVs, but they can often benefit from them. That's because EVs, by nature, are a bit different, and those differences can really make themselves felt where the rubber meets the road, said Joshua Sortor, product and quality director for Discount Tire.

Most EV tires are designed to provide features, such as increased noise abatement and improved range, that wouldn't be possible with a conventional tire. Tiremakers also have stepped up development of tread formulations that can extend an EV tire's life without reducing grip or increasing rolling resistance.

Nexen Tire, for instance, is about to introduce a new EV-compatible tire with an 80,000-mile tread life warranty. The South Korean company — which is a supplier to some major German luxury and performance brands as well as to Kia, Hyundai, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat — says its new N'Priz S all-season tire is designed for use in passenger cars and SUVs regardless of their powertrain.

According to Aaron Neumann, head of Nexen's U.S. Tech Center, internal testing shows that in addition to its long tread life, the tire has better noise reduction than its closest competitor and near-equal handling characteristics to the class-leading EV-specific tire.

What’s different about an EV?

Whatever type of tire it rolls on, an EV has several unique characteristics that affect tire selection:

Extra weight: The average EV weighs several hundred pounds more than a comparable gas vehicle because of its hefty battery pack. That added weight puts more stress on the tires, especially during cornering and braking.

The average EV weighs several hundred pounds more than a comparable gas vehicle because of its hefty battery pack. That added weight puts more stress on the tires, especially during cornering and braking. Instant torque: EVs deliver power to the wheels immediately. While it can be fun to experience, that off-the-line punch can wear down tread much faster than a gas engine's more gradual power delivery.

EVs deliver power to the wheels immediately. While it can be fun to experience, that off-the-line punch can wear down tread much faster than a gas engine's more gradual power delivery. Regenerative braking: EVs can use their motors as generators whenever the driver’s foot is off the accelerator pedal, and that keeps the tires from freewheeling. The increased friction against the road surface can hasten tread wear.

EVs can use their motors as generators whenever the driver’s foot is off the accelerator pedal, and that keeps the tires from freewheeling. The increased friction against the road surface can hasten tread wear. Quieter cabins: Without engine noise to mask road sounds, tire noise is much more noticeable in an EV. EV-specific tires usually have special tread patterns and noise reduction features — including a foam insert to absorb tire cavity noise.

Without engine noise to mask road sounds, tire noise is much more noticeable in an EV. EV-specific tires usually have special tread patterns and noise reduction features — including a foam insert to absorb tire cavity noise. Range sensitivity: A tire’s rolling resistance directly affects EV range. A tire with higher resistance can reduce range per charge by quite a bit. Testers at online retailer Tire Rack have found that simply replacing an EV’s worn tires with a new set of the same tire can reduce range as much as 10%. Tires specifically designed for EVs usually have stiffer sidewalls and harder tread compounds to reduce rolling resistance, although that can also reduce traction.

“Once you meet the load rating, it comes down to what it is you are looking for in the tire,” Sotor said. While many EV owners want a quiet tire that’s very efficient, high-efficiency tires generally sacrifice lifespan and some degree of winter and wet performance, he said.

Efficiency and longevity in a tire are inversely related: As a tire’s treads wear down, it loses grip and becomes less safe, but its shallower tread depth reduces friction, decreasing rolling resistance and increasing its energy efficiency.

Why don't EV tires last longer?

One drawback to tires on EVs is that they very often do wear out much faster than they would on a similar internal combustion vehicle. The culprits are the EV's extra weight and higher torque, plus the tendency of many EV drivers to test that instantaneous high torque at every stop sign.

"Most drivers have been conditioned to replace the tires on their ICE vehicle every 30,000 to 60,000 miles. However, EV drivers may need to replace their tires as often as every 10,000 miles, depending on their driving style, vehicle model and environment," said Josh Guilliams, vice president of consultancy for Smithers, a global testing and consulting firm that's been testing tires and helping with tire development for more than a century.

That 10,000-mile figure is at the extreme end of things, but many Tesla Model 3 owners report tire life in the range of just 25,000 to 30,000 miles, and owners of larger electric SUVs and crossovers such as the Rivian R1S or Kia EV9 can expect to head the tire store as often as every 20,000 to 30,000 miles.

It is also true that an EV driver with a light foot on the accelerator pedal and no need to treat every curvy road as an autocross course or to cart heavy loads all the time can eke out a lot more miles from a set of tires.