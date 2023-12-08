Electric Sports Cars Available Now and In the Near Future

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

When the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N launches in 2024, it won't just simply be the Hyundai version of the Kia EV6 GT, it will be better. The high-performance N model is one of the most fun and engaging EVs yet. The Ioniq 5 is an SUV, but think of the N model as an electric hot hatch.

When we drove it on a track, we compared its precision to the $200,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and walked away impressed with the traction it provides. We also enjoyed its accurate steering and the N Brake Regen setting that significantly increases regenerative braking. The Ioniq N also has a N e-shift feature that simulates an eight-speed transmission to help to provide a more engaging driving experience.

The Ioniq 5 N produces 641 hp with the N Grin Boost mode on and can hit 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 3.3 seconds.

Estimated starting price: $65,000-$70,000

Electric Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman

To the dismay of many enthusiasts, the next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster convertible and Porsche 718 Cayman coupe are going electric. These electric Porches will be authentic examples of electric sports cars when they hit the market in 2025. The Porsche Mission R concept gives us a good idea of what the electric duo could look like.

The electric sports cars won't share the Taycan's platform but will instead be underpinned by a new backbone developed for two-door sports cars that will boast a 900-volt architecture for rapid charging. Porsche hasn't released any specifications yet, but the Boxster and Cayman could be available in single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. Base single-motor models could produce about 300-400 horsepower and top all-wheel-drive models could make as much as 600-700 hp.

Estimated starting price: $80,000

Chevrolet Corvette EV

The Bowtie has already started electrifying its Chevrolet Corvette lineup with the recently released Corvette E-Ray hybrid, and it's currently developing an all-electric Corvette that should launch in 2024 or 2025. Upon its release, it will be one of the first true electric sports cars.

Chevrolet has yet to announce any information, but sticking with the nomenclature the automaker has been using with other electric models, it will likely be called the Corvette EV. As with other electric Chevys, the Corvette EV will be powered by the company's Ultium batteries. We expect the electric sports car to have all-wheel drive thanks to two or three motors that produce a combined output of about 800-1,000 hp. All that power and traction should give the Corvette EV a 0-60 mph time of about 3 seconds or less.

Estimated starting price: $130,000

Edmunds says

When real electric sports cars arrive, they will be limited to expensive models at first. Down the line, we'll see affordable models pop up as the popularity of EVs increases and their production cost decreases. But due to the low demand of affordable sports cars like the Subaru BRZ, there will likely never be a wallet-friendly electric sports car.