Electric Sports Cars Available Now and In the Near Future

Electric Sports Cars Available Now and In the Near FutureDecember 8th, 2023
There's no true definition of a sports car, but we generally use the phrase to mean a rear- or all-wheel-drive vehicle with two doors that is designed to deliver performance, an engaging driving experience and smiles. But are there any true electric sports cars currently available? No. However, there are sport sedans and performance SUVs that offer the speed and handling similar to what you'll find in a traditional sports car. According to Edmunds' research, testing and expert opinions, the best electric vehicle that comes close to a sports car is the Porsche Taycan. This electric sedan delivers whipcrack acceleration and feels athletic on tight, twisty mountain roads.
The list below examines current EVs that perform like sports cars, and doesn't include high-dollar electric supercars (such as the Pininfarina Battista) or ultra-high-end grand tourers such as the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The list is ordered by price and separated between current and upcoming electric sports cars.
Current and upcoming electric sports cars:
Tesla Model 3 Performance
As the name implies, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is the most dynamic version of Tesla's compact electric sedan. If you're looking for a bargain sport sedan, look no further. Thanks to Tesla's recent price cuts, you can get the Performance model for under $53K, and close to $45K if you qualify for the federal EV tax credit. There aren't any other sports cars out there — gas or electric — that can blast you to 60 mph in only 3.3 seconds for that price. That's as quick as pedigreed sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911 Carrera S.
But the Model 3 Performance isn't just a straight-line rocket. The little electric beast also handles corners like a sports car, providing loads of grip and an enjoyable driving experience. To further enhance its handling chops, opt for the Track package, which includes upgraded wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires and upgraded brake pads. The Model Y Performance offers similar capability but in an SUV package.
Starting price: $52,630
Kia EV6 GT
It might be odd to see an SUV on this list, but the high-performance GT variant of the Kia EV6 comes pretty close to a sports car. Its dual motors pump out 576 horsepower, which blasted the Kia from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 3.6 seconds when we tested it. That's a smidge faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance and sports cars like the BMW M4. The sporty SUV isn't just quick; it's also a very comfortable cruiser thanks to its adaptive suspension. The average driver will be impressed by the EV6 GT's handling prowess, but experienced sports car drivers might feel a little let down by its body roll and lack of grip with all-season tires. Check out how it performed against a Tesla Model Y Performance in our U-Drags race.
Starting price: $62,925
BMW i4 M50
The BMW i4 M50 is currently the sportiest electric BMW available and serves as the range-topping version of the regular i4 sedan. The M50 isn't a full blown M model, but the sport sedan is very capable nonetheless. The electric BMW boasts a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds thanks to a dual-motor powertrain, which can briefly increase its output from 469 horsepower to 536 hp powertrain when the Sport Boost feature is used.
The i4 M50 delivers strong braking and solid handling dynamics, but when compared to the M3, it's not as engaging to drive. Adding the High-Performance Tire package will help, though. It includes upgraded wheels, high-performance tires and an upgraded braking system. If BMW ever decides to release an electric M sports car, then we'll see if the German automaker can create the same kind of magic exhibited by the Taycan. See how the i4 M50 compares to the BMW M3 in this video.
Starting price: $70,695
Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan is currently the closest EV you can get to a true electric sports car. Even though it's a four-door and weighs more than 5,000 pounds, this EV handles much like a two-door sports car. The Taycan eats up corners with ease thanks to its incredible traction and excellent balance. Despite its mass, it feels light on its feet and is eager to conquer any corner you can throw at it. The Porsche also offers the best of both worlds because it's exceptionally comfortable when cruising around town or on a long road trip.
The 429-hp Taycan 4S, which is the second-least powerful model, ripped its way to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds when we tested it. The top Turbo S model can do it in a neck-snapping 2.6 seconds, thanks to its ability to produce 750 horsepower with the Overboost Power feature. The Taycan's base rear-wheel-drive model (the rest are all-wheel-drive) is the least potent but is still a blast to drive.
Starting price: $92,550
Audi RS e-tron GT
The Audi RS e-tron GT is the high-performance version of the regular e-tron GT and is built on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan. Since it shares the same underpinnings, the RS e-tron GT is unsurprisingly engaging and fun to drive. It doesn't handle quite as well as the Porsche, but most drivers will be perfectly pleased with its agility and precision.
Unlike the multiple models offered by the Taycan, the RS e-tron GT is only available in one model that produces 637 hp with the Boost feature engaged. Its 3.0-second 0-60 time makes it one of the quickest cars Edmunds has ever tested and is on par with many pricier supercars. Like the Taycan, the RS e-tron GT also makes a great grand-touring car thanks to its compliant suspension.
Starting price: $148,595
Upcoming electric sports cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
When the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N launches in 2024, it won't just simply be the Hyundai version of the Kia EV6 GT, it will be better. The high-performance N model is one of the most fun and engaging EVs yet. The Ioniq 5 is an SUV, but think of the N model as an electric hot hatch.
When we drove it on a track, we compared its precision to the $200,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and walked away impressed with the traction it provides. We also enjoyed its accurate steering and the N Brake Regen setting that significantly increases regenerative braking. The Ioniq N also has a N e-shift feature that simulates an eight-speed transmission to help to provide a more engaging driving experience.
The Ioniq 5 N produces 641 hp with the N Grin Boost mode on and can hit 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 3.3 seconds.
Estimated starting price: $65,000-$70,000
Electric Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman
To the dismay of many enthusiasts, the next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster convertible and Porsche 718 Cayman coupe are going electric. These electric Porches will be authentic examples of electric sports cars when they hit the market in 2025. The Porsche Mission R concept gives us a good idea of what the electric duo could look like.
The electric sports cars won't share the Taycan's platform but will instead be underpinned by a new backbone developed for two-door sports cars that will boast a 900-volt architecture for rapid charging. Porsche hasn't released any specifications yet, but the Boxster and Cayman could be available in single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. Base single-motor models could produce about 300-400 horsepower and top all-wheel-drive models could make as much as 600-700 hp.
Estimated starting price: $80,000
Chevrolet Corvette EV
The Bowtie has already started electrifying its Chevrolet Corvette lineup with the recently released Corvette E-Ray hybrid, and it's currently developing an all-electric Corvette that should launch in 2024 or 2025. Upon its release, it will be one of the first true electric sports cars.
Chevrolet has yet to announce any information, but sticking with the nomenclature the automaker has been using with other electric models, it will likely be called the Corvette EV. As with other electric Chevys, the Corvette EV will be powered by the company's Ultium batteries. We expect the electric sports car to have all-wheel drive thanks to two or three motors that produce a combined output of about 800-1,000 hp. All that power and traction should give the Corvette EV a 0-60 mph time of about 3 seconds or less.
Estimated starting price: $130,000
Edmunds says
When real electric sports cars arrive, they will be limited to expensive models at first. Down the line, we'll see affordable models pop up as the popularity of EVs increases and their production cost decreases. But due to the low demand of affordable sports cars like the Subaru BRZ, there will likely never be a wallet-friendly electric sports car.
