Electric convertible cars available now and coming soon

Electric convertible cars available now and coming soonDecember 6th, 2023
Electric vehicles are still in their infancy and have yet to reach the convertible world, so choosing the best electric convertible will have to wait a couple of more years. However, automakers will be launching several electric convertibles by 2026 including the Tesla Roadster and the electric Porsche 718 Boxster. So, if you want to experience an all-electric convertible, you're going to have to wait, or opt for the only pseudo-convertible on the market right now: the GMC Hummer EV truck and its SUV variant, which feature removable roof panels for a convertible-like feel. But as with most gas-powered convertibles, they will most likely be pricey, as the majority come from luxury brands. Below are current and upcoming electric convertibles in the U.S.
GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV aren't your average convertibles, but the two EVs are the only roofless vehicles for now. These 1,000-horsepower off-roaders give owners the option of removing up to four roof panels to give passengers an open-air experience. The panels can be conveniently stored in the large front trunk.
The Hummer EV truck and SUV are two of the wildest EVs on the market. The pickup blasted its way from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds when we tested it. That's quicker than any electric truck and many high-end sports cars, not to mention a very impressive time for a 9,000-pound vehicle. The electric Chevys are also highly capable off-road thanks in part to several innovative off-road features. They also offer a long list of tech features including Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that operates on certain highways.
Starting price: $98,845
Tesla Roadster
The original Roadster launched the Tesla brand, but it's been out of production for about a decade. However, Tesla did unveil a design study of a second-gen Roadster back in 2017, and though it has been delayed a few times, Tesla says Roadster production will start at the end of 2024. As with all Tesla claims, take this with a grain of salt, but we hope to see a new electric drop-top sometime in the next couple of years.
The Roadster's estimated performance numbers are staggering. Tesla claims it will be able to hit 60 mph in a mind-boggling 1.9 seconds and run the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds. Those numbers would make it one of the quickest production cars in the world. The electric convertible is also slated to have a top speed of over 250 mph and a driving range of 620 miles, which would be the longest of any EV. Power figures haven't been released, but we think it will produce north of 1,000 hp.
Estimated starting price: $200,000
Estimated release date: 2024 or 2025
Polestar 6
The Polestar 6 is still a few years away but might be worth the wait for those who can afford a $200,000-plus electric convertible. Its striking design doesn't look like anything else on the road, and Polestar promises impressive performance to boot. Its dual-motor powertrain is said to produce an estimated 884 hp and to sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. Polestar says the electric convertible will have an estimated range of over 300 miles and seat four passengers.
Polestar is currently taking reservations for the brand's upcoming halo car. The first 500 models will be dubbed the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition.
Estimated starting price: $200,000
Estimated release date: 2026
Fisker Ronin
The EV startup Fisker just started delivering its Ocean SUV to customers this year but has plans to produce a few more EVs including the Ronin convertible. The Ronin is unique in that it has four doors, seats five passengers and boasts a foldable carbon-fiber hardtop. With butterfly-style front doors and reverse-opening rear doors, Fisker says the Ronin will be the first of its kind.
The high-dollar electric convertible is expected to pack a 1,000-hp powertrain, a 0-60 mph time of about 2 seconds, and driving range of 600 miles. A large 17.1-inch center touchscreen and 23-inch carbon-fiber wheels are two other standout features. The startup plans to build only 999 examples.
Estimated starting price: $385,000
Estimated release date: 2025
Electric Porsche 718 Boxster
Driving enthusiasts, cover your ears: The next-generation 718 Boxster convertible (and Cayman coupe) will be all-electric. Details are still slim, but the upcoming roadster will be influenced by the Porsche Mission R concept and built on a new platform developed for two-door sports cars. It will likely have a 900-volt electrical architecture to ensure a very quick fast-charging speed. The electric 718 Boxster could offer both single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) powertrains that will likely produce anywhere from 400 hp to 600 hp.
Estimated starting price: $80,000
Estimated release date: 2025
Chevrolet Corvette EV
There aren't any details on the upcoming all-electric Corvette, but Chevrolet has confirmed it will happen. As with all electric Chevys, the Corvette EV will be based on the company's Ultium platform and will likely be all-wheel-drive thanks to possibly three motors that should produce about 1,000 hp. The coupe model will enter production first, and we expect a convertible model to follow.
Estimated starting price: $150,000
Estimated release date: 2024 or 2025
Electric Genesis convertible
Last year, the automotive world was amazed when Genesis unveiled the stunning X Convertible Concept (shown here). Surprisingly, Genesis confirmed earlier this year that a production version of the all-electric convertible will be released in a few years' time. Genesis hasn't revealed many details, but the company wants it to compete with models from high-end luxury brands like Bentley, meaning it will be unlike any Genesis on sale today.
The upcoming convertible will sport a folding hardtop made of transparent panels, a driver-centric interior that wraps around the driver, and seating for four. The real-life version of the X Convertible Concept will get its official name closer to production, but as with previous Genesis concepts, we expect the production model to look much like the prototype.
Estimated starting price: $200,000
Estimated release date: 2026
Jeep Recon
Like the Hummer EV, the upcoming Recon isn't a true convertible, but it will offer a power-sliding roof. The all-electric off-roader won't replace the Wrangler, but it will join Jeep's extensive SUV and crossover lineup and serve as one of the brand's first EVs. Its boxy shape resembles the Land Rover Defender, and it will sport a few traditional Jeep features including a tailgate-mounted spare tire, removable doors and beefy off-road tires. Jeep has yet to release any powertrain details, but we expect a dual-motor layout that provides all-wheel drive, about 300 miles of range, and plenty of power.
Estimated starting price: $60,000
Estimated release date: 2024
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore and MC20 Cielo Folgore
The GranCabrio is the convertible version of Maserati's GranTurismo coupe. When it launches next year, it will offer the same powertrains as the GranTurismo including the all-electric one that powers the Folgore model. The electric MC20 Folgore model will arrive in 2024 as a coupe, and we expect the convertible model, dubbed Cielo, to get a Folgore model as well.
Both Maserati convertibles will likely use similar or identical electric powertrains. And if that bears out, they will share similar power, driving ranges and charging speeds. Maserati estimates the GranTurismo Folgore produces 761 hp and can hit 62 mph in 2.7 seconds. It's estimated to have a range of about 300 miles and a very quick fast-charging speed thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture.
Estimated starting price: $225,000 for GranCabrio Folgore; $275,000 for MC20 Cielo Folgore
Estimated release date: 2024 or 2025
Edmunds says
Although the added weight of a convertible isn't good for range, there will be a niche market for electric drop-tops that automakers will take advantage of. We hope at least one automaker will consider making an affordable model like the Mazda Miata. Either way, electric convertibles are on the horizon.
