Electric convertible cars available now and coming soon

GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV aren't your average convertibles, but the two EVs are the only roofless vehicles for now. These 1,000-horsepower off-roaders give owners the option of removing up to four roof panels to give passengers an open-air experience. The panels can be conveniently stored in the large front trunk.

The Hummer EV truck and SUV are two of the wildest EVs on the market. The pickup blasted its way from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds when we tested it. That's quicker than any electric truck and many high-end sports cars, not to mention a very impressive time for a 9,000-pound vehicle. The electric Chevys are also highly capable off-road thanks in part to several innovative off-road features. They also offer a long list of tech features including Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that operates on certain highways.

Starting price: $98,845