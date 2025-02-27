Electric Car Companies

It may seem like every car company out there is either already making EVs or planning on going electric-only in the coming years. While EVs are certainly much more common now than in the past, there are still a bunch of automakers that haven't made the jump. We're going to clue you in on which have and why you should pay attention to them.

Acura

Acura's only EV right now, the ZDX, isn't a completely in-house project, but it is a foot in the door. The ZDX is a result of Honda and Acura's partnership with General Motors and uses that company's Ultium technology, among other things. Acura will be debuting its own in-house EV platform with the retro-named RSX coupe crossover in the coming years, but for now, the ZDX is their flagship, which the Edmunds test team has given lukewarm reviews.

Audi

Audi has been doing the EV thing for a while now, starting with the E-tron model, then adding the E-tron GT and eventually using the E-tron name to identify electric trims of other models such as the Q8 E-tron and Q4 E-tron. By now, the folks from Ingolstadt have things fairly dialed in and, as a result, all the E-tron models are very nice places to be.

BMW iX
BMW

The Bavarians have been on a battery blitz over the past few years, greatly expanding the brand's i lineup of electric vehicles. First we got the i3, then the iX with its somewhat controversial styling. And then the floodgates opened, and now we have i4 and i5 with more on the way. The i4 and i5 are mass-market EVs with much more palatable price tags than the premium iX, and they're pretty good too, so if you're shopping for an EV and have the coin to spend, check them out.

Cadillac

GM's legendary luxury brand has been heavily invested in electrification recently. First, we got the very handsome Lyriq SUV, and then the $300,000 flagship Celestiq debuted. Next came the Escalade IQ full-size SUV and entry-level Vistiq crossover. And soon, we'll even have a high-performance Lyriq-V. Caddy's push for EVs makes sense, especially in the context of classic Cadillac luxury, where isolation and comfort are king.

Chevrolet

General Motors' most affordable brand has had some stumbles in recent years with its EVs, notably the Bolt and Bolt EUV recalls and the initial stop-sale on its Blazer EV, but that is ironed out now, and mass production of GM's EV platform vehicles is underway. Most recently, Chevy introduced the Silverado EV and, with the exception of the decision to remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it's been well received. The automaker also offers the Blazer EV and the Equinox EV, which covered an impressive 356 miles of range in our testing.

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona driving

Dodge

Dodge tends to be slow to adopt new technology, with its pursuit of high-horsepower muscle cars, but the brand has recently launched its first EV, the Charger Daytona. It will be available as a sedan or coupe and promises a distinctly Dodge driving experience with a Fratzonic simulated exhaust sound and muscle car looks.

Fiat

Fiat's new 500e is a handsome electric city car that offers more real-world range and utility than its predecessor. While it might not be the best value in small EVs, it's pretty fun to drive. It'll go an EPA-estimated 149 miles per charge.

Genesis GV60

Genesis

Right now, Genesis only offers one built-from-the-ground-up EV, the GV60, but it's awesome. Even the brand's two other EVs — the G80 Electrified and GV70 Electrified — are much better than they should be given that they were adapted from gas-engine vehicles. We're looking forward to seeing what other EVs the South Korean luxury brand will offer, mainly because everything Genesis does seems to punch above its weight class.

GMC

GMC is leading General Motors' charge into electric trucks with the electric Sierra and the Hummer trucks. Both are based on GM's proprietary battery technology and the Hummer is available with up to 1,000 horsepower. It will be interesting to see how much further GMC pushes with electrification, given the brand's self-proclaimed "Professional Grade" reputation and the limitations that EVs have in the world of towing. But for now, the truck brand's EVs boast long ranges and good performance.

Honda

Like its fancier cousin Acura, Honda's Prologue EV shares parts with the Chevy Blazer EV and is meant to be a lead-in to in-house-built electric models. The Prologue has been selling well for the brand, so we expect those other models will be on their way sooner rather than later.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai

Hyundai has been producing EVs since the original Ioniq came out in 2017 and has come a long way since then. The Ioniq 5, with its retro-futuristic shape and awesome range, has been a big seller for the company, and with the introduction of the Ioniq 5 N, it's also a great choice for driving enthusiasts. The Ioniq 6 looks unlike anything else on the road, and the Kona Electric is a great entry point for those new to EVs. There's a lot to like in this lineup.

Jaguar

While it's more likely that you'll see a Jaguar I-Pace clad in sensors and wearing a Waymo livery these days, the British brand has taken the year off and is in the process of a rebrand. The all-new Jaguar Type 01 sedan will lead the charge of this reimagined brand.

Kia EV6

Kia

In recent years, Kia has been going gangbusters on electric vehicles, and that trend shows no signs of slowing. In 2024, it introduced its flagship EV9 family hauler to widespread acclaim. Before that came the EV6, which is selling well and spawned Kia's most powerful model ever: the EV6 GT. The automaker also offers the cheap-and-cheerful Niro EV.

Land Rover

Land Rover is a newcomer to electric vehicles, but it has promised that one will come soon, and it's an exciting prospect. It's not out quite yet, but if Land Rover can pull off the fundamentals, it's already got the makings of one of the best capital L luxury SUVs ever.

Lexus

Lexus introduced the RZ EV back in 2023, and while it was a good Lexus — quiet, comfy, and built with nice materials — it wasn't much of a contender due to its less-than-stellar range and lackluster driving dynamics. It did offer something unique in the form of an available steer-by-wire power steering system with variable ratios and a steering yoke that made sense (unlike the one that Tesla put on the Model S). Fast-forward to 2025 and the RZ soldiers on. Time will tell if Lexus plans to debut more electric models.

Lotus

Lotus has already launched one EV — the Eletre SUV — and has another on its way with the Emeya sedan. While it's hard to say how popular these will be in the US, the Eletre is a pretty good drive if not a classically great Lotus. We'll have to see, but if the company holds true to its plans to only introduce EVs from this point on, it's a decent start.

Lucid Air

Lucid

The Lucid Air is one heck of a luxury EV. As the first model from a new brand, it's not without its initial teething problems, but it does a phenomenal job of being both surprisingly fun to drive and feeling totally distinct from any other car on the road. Now, with the Gravity SUV on its way, there's more to be excited about, and we're curious about where the company will go next.

Maserati

Maserati's battery-electric Folgore models currently include the Grecale crossover and the new GranTurismo. The Grecale version starts at over $100,000 and offers under 300 miles of range, which isn't great. The GranTurismo starts at nearly $200,000 and boasts 233 miles of total range. Do they look awesome? Yes. Are they good value? No, but that's not really what Maserati is all about, is it?

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' EQ lineup has been going strong for a while now. The German brand currently offers an electric version of most of its models, many of which have scored well in Edmunds' testing. While some models, like the EQB, could use some more work, it's hard to argue with Mercedes' commitment to electric vehicles.

2025 Mini Countryman SE front three-quarter

Mini

Mini's first EV, the Cooper SE, felt more like a design experiment to explore EV technology, but somehow, the brand managed to make it the most fun-to-drive vehicle it made, even if the range wasn't great and charging speeds weren't all that fast. Now, the brand is taking another crack at electrification with the Countryman SE All4, which is code for a slightly lifted four-door electric hatchback with all-wheel drive. Unlike its predecessor, the Countryman SE offers 212 miles of range, which isn't bad for what's ultimately a smallish car. It's considerably more expensive than the Cooper SE was, though, with a starting price of almost $50,000, but it does have us excited for future electric Coopers.

Nissan

Nissan's Leaf EV brought electric cars to the mass market in 2011, and the company is still committed to that mandate in 2025. The current Leaf is the best it's ever been, and the Ariya electric crossover is both really handsome and a solid bargain. Nissan may not be on the bleeding edge of electric car tech, but it offers a couple of good options for a first EV.

Polestar

Polestar used to be a Volvo performance subsidiary, but now it's really doing its own thing. Whether it's the awesome and utilitarian Polestar 2, the upcoming Polestar 3 with its chop-top styling or even the rear-windowless Polestar 4, there's plenty to love here for EV fans, fans of Scandinavian design and driving enthusiasts.

Porsche Taycan 4S

Porsche

Some people might've underestimated the Porsche Taycan when it debuted with its not-especially-competitive EPA range estimates, but not only did it easily exceed those in testing, it exceeded just about everyone's expectations when it came to driving dynamics. Porsche, it turns out, didn't compromise on the inherent Porsche-ness of its first EV and the new Macan EV continues that tradition.

Rivian

Rivian has had hits with both the R1T and the R1S, and everything it's got in the pipeline that we know about — the R2 and especially the R3 and R3X — is cause for excitement. Even the Rivians you can buy now are among the best in their respective classes in just about every metric.

Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is maybe the platonic ideal of an ultra-luxury car. It's silent, huge, opulent and exclusive. You'll probably never see one, let alone drive one, but it's interesting to see Rolls-Royce be the first in its rarefied class to go electric. The Spectre doesn't really have competition, but then again, it doesn't need any.

Subaru

The Subaru Solterra is the product of a partnership with Toyota and shares a platform with both the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ. Like those models, it may not be class-leading, but it is a start down the road to better EVs.

Tesla

With the exception of the deeply-polarizing-even-before-it-got-political Cybertruck, Tesla's model lineup hasn't changed much in recent years. The Model 3 and Model Y got meaningful refreshes in 2024 and 2025, respectively, with improved driving dynamics and a host of aesthetic changes. Still, it's unclear whether that will be enough to keep the wolves from Tesla's door, especially with the raft of increasingly excellent competition.

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota

Unsurprisingly, given its history, Toyota remains heavily invested in hybrids while only offering one electric vehicle, the oddly named bZ4X. Like the Solterra from Subaru and RZ from Lexus, the bZ4X isn't at the top of its class, but it has likely persuaded more than a few people to try EVs simply by dint of having a Toyota badge.

VinFast

Despite a host of brutal reviews from both experts and customers for its VF 8 SUV, Vietnamese brand VinFast continues to try to make it in America. Is it likely to succeed? History tells us, no, but it's nice to see new brands try, at least. And perhaps the cars will get better.

Volkswagen

VW's ID line of electric vehicles just got its first truly exciting model in the U.S.: the ID. Buzz electric van. The Buzz has been teased for years, but it's finally here, and there's a lot to like. Its sibling, the ID.4, is perfectly fine (if unexciting) for those who want an electric crossover for not a whole lot of money. Unfortunately, Volkswagen canceled the ID.7 electric sedan before it even came to the U.S., meaning you'll only see one if you go abroad.

