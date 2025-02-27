Electric Car Companies

It may seem like every car company out there is either already making EVs or planning on going electric-only in the coming years. While EVs are certainly much more common now than in the past, there are still a bunch of automakers that haven't made the jump. We're going to clue you in on which have and why you should pay attention to them.

Acura's only EV right now, the ZDX, isn't a completely in-house project, but it is a foot in the door. The ZDX is a result of Honda and Acura's partnership with General Motors and uses that company's Ultium technology, among other things. Acura will be debuting its own in-house EV platform with the retro-named RSX coupe crossover in the coming years, but for now, the ZDX is their flagship, which the Edmunds test team has given lukewarm reviews.

Audi has been doing the EV thing for a while now, starting with the E-tron model, then adding the E-tron GT and eventually using the E-tron name to identify electric trims of other models such as the Q8 E-tron and Q4 E-tron. By now, the folks from Ingolstadt have things fairly dialed in and, as a result, all the E-tron models are very nice places to be.