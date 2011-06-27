Used 1996 Eagle Vision TSi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
