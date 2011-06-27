Used 1995 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews
198k and Going Strong!
I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.
Eagle Talon
The car is really fun to drive. If the performance isn't enough, very little money can make it much faster. Front seats are pretty comfortable, backseats are pretty much worthless.
What a whip
Step on it and go. At ten years old with multiple mechanical problems related to abuse i still blow past other cars with ease. (till my blown shocks hit a pothole)
eagle talon
had a few weird problems at the beginning (2 cracked radiators), but all were covered by warranty. Very few problems, AWD is fantastic for bad weather and great in the snow. Loose side mouldings had to be reattached a few times, but overall a great car. Great handling and lots of power
My car is awesome
I love my car! It's much faster than other cars I've owned. It's smooth on the road and handles very well. It's also great in snowy weather because of the AWD. Plus, it's just a nice looking car! I like how people always think it's newer than a '95.
Sponsored cars related to the Talon
Related Used 1995 Eagle Talon TSi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner