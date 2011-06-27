  1. Home
Used 1995 Eagle Talon TSi Consumer Reviews

20 reviews
198k and Going Strong!

MOMO, 10/01/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.

Eagle Talon

Brent L, 07/24/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car is really fun to drive. If the performance isn't enough, very little money can make it much faster. Front seats are pretty comfortable, backseats are pretty much worthless.

What a whip

D-Lock, 02/14/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Step on it and go. At ten years old with multiple mechanical problems related to abuse i still blow past other cars with ease. (till my blown shocks hit a pothole)

eagle talon

mrsjetgirl, 07/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

had a few weird problems at the beginning (2 cracked radiators), but all were covered by warranty. Very few problems, AWD is fantastic for bad weather and great in the snow. Loose side mouldings had to be reattached a few times, but overall a great car. Great handling and lots of power

My car is awesome

Jacqueline, 08/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love my car! It's much faster than other cars I've owned. It's smooth on the road and handles very well. It's also great in snowy weather because of the AWD. Plus, it's just a nice looking car! I like how people always think it's newer than a '95.

