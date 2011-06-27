  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Eagle Talon TSi Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3109 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Wild Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
See Talon Inventory

Related Used 1994 Eagle Talon TSi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles