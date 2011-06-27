  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1993 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Eagle Talon TSi Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2791 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Bluish Red Metallic
See Talon Inventory

Related Used 1993 Eagle Talon TSi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles