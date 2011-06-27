  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1996 Eagle Summit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Eagle Summit Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Summit
Overview
See Summit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Black
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
See Summit Inventory

Related Used 1996 Eagle Summit Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles