Used 1996 Eagle Summit LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
