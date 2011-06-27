  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1996 Eagle Summit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Eagle Summit DL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Summit
Overview
See Summit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2734 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
See Summit Inventory

Related Used 1996 Eagle Summit DL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles