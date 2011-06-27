  1. Home
Used 1995 Eagle Summit ESi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Scotia White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
