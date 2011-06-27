  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Summit
  4. Used 1994 Eagle Summit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Eagle Summit Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Summit
Overview
See Summit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Monaco Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Dark Green
  • Scotia White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
See Summit Inventory

Related Used 1994 Eagle Summit Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles