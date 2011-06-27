Used 1994 Eagle Summit ESi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Peacock Green
  • Monaco Red
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green
