Used 1993 Eagle Summit Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Summit
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/316.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green
