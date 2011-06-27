  1. Home
Used 1993 Eagle Summit DL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Scotia White
  • Dark Maroon Pearl Metallic
