Used 1993 Eagle Summit Coupe Consumer Reviews

I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.

Eagle1993 , 12/12/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as my first. I purchased it with only 112,000 km on it. In the last year I have put about 40,000 km on it. It was in good shape when I got it, but it seemed that everything wanted to go wrong. I have replaced: radiator, water pump, plugs, belts, oil pan, all engine gaskets and seals, timing, exhaust several times, lights which the dumb car keeps blowing, and the list goes on and on. The interior overall is designed good but the material on the seats was cheap and it came apart in the seams. It is however a reliable car if you can keep up with costly repairs, and they are costly cause it comes with a Mitsubishi engine.