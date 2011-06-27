Used 1993 Eagle Summit Coupe Consumer Reviews
I loved this car
I bought the car in 1995 off the lot. It had 75000 miles on it when I bought it. I loved this car. never left on the side of the road, and it was never in the shop besides oil changes. The only major thing that I had to replace is the clutch, which doesn't suprise me, when I bought the car, I didn't know how to drive clutch, and I learned in that car, and taught about 3 different people how to drive clutch as well. I swear I would still have the car to this day if I wouldn't have totaled it in an accident. (which that happened three days after I put in the new clutch) ha, ha.
Eagle1993
I bought this car as my first. I purchased it with only 112,000 km on it. In the last year I have put about 40,000 km on it. It was in good shape when I got it, but it seemed that everything wanted to go wrong. I have replaced: radiator, water pump, plugs, belts, oil pan, all engine gaskets and seals, timing, exhaust several times, lights which the dumb car keeps blowing, and the list goes on and on. The interior overall is designed good but the material on the seats was cheap and it came apart in the seams. It is however a reliable car if you can keep up with costly repairs, and they are costly cause it comes with a Mitsubishi engine.
Sponsored cars related to the Summit
Related Used 1993 Eagle Summit Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner