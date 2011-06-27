Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$1,613
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,425
|$1,556
|Average
|$867
|$1,051
|$1,151
|Rough
|$549
|$676
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$1,766
|$1,909
|Clean
|$1,325
|$1,561
|$1,689
|Average
|$970
|$1,151
|$1,248
|Rough
|$614
|$740
|$808
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$1,684
|$1,824
|Clean
|$1,258
|$1,488
|$1,613
|Average
|$921
|$1,097
|$1,193
|Rough
|$583
|$705
|$772
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit DL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,530
|$1,759
|Clean
|$974
|$1,352
|$1,556
|Average
|$713
|$997
|$1,151
|Rough
|$452
|$641
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$1,554
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,373
|$1,556
|Average
|$755
|$1,012
|$1,151
|Rough
|$479
|$651
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,235
|$1,576
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,393
|$1,556
|Average
|$797
|$1,027
|$1,151
|Rough
|$505
|$660
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Summit DL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$1,620
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,432
|$1,556
|Average
|$881
|$1,055
|$1,151
|Rough
|$558
|$679
|$745