Used 1992 Eagle Summit LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Summit
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
