Used 1992 Eagle Summit ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.
Curb weight2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • Normandie Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Peacock Green
