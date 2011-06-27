Estimated values
1990 Eagle Premier ES Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,059
|$2,226
|Clean
|$1,559
|$1,816
|$1,963
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,329
|$1,436
|Rough
|$705
|$842
|$910
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Premier LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$1,806
|$1,963
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,592
|$1,731
|Average
|$977
|$1,165
|$1,267
|Rough
|$609
|$738
|$803
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Premier ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$1,954
|$2,117
|Clean
|$1,468
|$1,723
|$1,867
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,261
|$1,366
|Rough
|$664
|$799
|$866