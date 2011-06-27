  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Viper GTC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/336.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Torque600 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size8.4 l
Horsepower645 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,995
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Time Attack Group 2.0yes
GTS Interior Packageyes
Ceramic Blue Sport Packageyes
Time Attack Group 1.0yes
TA 2.0 Packageyes
Quick Order Package 22Lyes
GTS Laguna Interior Packageyes
TA 1.0 Packageyes
Anodized Carbon Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Advanced Aerodynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,995
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Sabelt - Premium Leather Seatsyes
Sabelt - Leather Bucket Seatsyes
Red Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Fiber Structural X-Braceyes
Carbon Fiber Black Interior Accentsyes
Full Napa Leather Seat Upgradeyes
Harman Kardon High Performance Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Front head room36.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,995
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder II Matteyes
Orange Brake Calipersyes
MOPAR Car Coveryes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Venom Polished Wheelsyes
Billet Silver GTS Racing Stripesyes
Factory Custom SRT Paint Stripeyes
Billet Silver SRT Racing Stripesyes
Black GTS Racing Stripesyes
Black SRT Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Matte Wheelsyes
Track Car Coveryes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Hyper Wheelsyes
Adrenaline Red SRT Racing Stripesyes
Bright White GTS Racing Stripesyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Factory Custom GTS Paint Stripeyes
SRT Hoodyes
Rear Body Color Appliqueyes
Factory Custom Body Exterior Paintyes
P295/30ZR18/P355/30ZR19 Performance Tiresyes
Gunmetal SRT Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler Black Vapor Wheelsyes
Bright White SRT Racing Stripesyes
Adrenaline Red GTS Racing Stripesyes
Gunmetal GTS Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder II Hyper Wheelsyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Venom Matte Wheelsyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Venom-Hyper Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure16.1 degrees
Length175.7 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Angle of approach10.7 degrees
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Exterior Colors
  • Venom Black Clear Coat
  • Viper White Clear Coat
  • Gunmetal Pearl
  • Anodized Carbon (Matte)
  • Special Paint
  • Adrenaline Red
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Competition Blue Pearl Coat
  • GTS-R Blue Pearl Coat
  • Ceramic Blue Clear Coat
  • Yorange Clear Coat
  • Stryker Orange Tri-Coat Pearl
Interior Colors
  • TA Black/Orange, premium leather
  • Demonic Red, premium leather
  • Black/Sepia, premium leather
  • Black/Demonic Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sepia, premium leather
  • Black/Sepia, leather/sueded microfiber
  • TA Black/Orange, cloth
  • Black/Yorange, cloth
  • Black/Sepia, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Demonic Red, leather
  • Black/Demonic Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,995
polished alloy wheelsyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P355/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
