Used 2015 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews

Kim A Peterson , 12/01/2016 GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned four viper starting with a generation 1. This by far is the most comfortable Viper ever. I have many autos including a beautiful jaguar XJ8. The Viper GTS rides better, has better full Italian leather interior, is no harder to get in and out of than the Jag. Dodge did their homework on this car. Performance is unbelievable, handling is a dream, it is a real joy to take on a road trip. I have an update computer module witch boost horsepower up to 675 and I still get 20 MPG on the highway. Back-up camera is a must and it works great. Custom paint job shadow blue pearl, only 31 made in that color, the surface is like glass. Hand painted , hand sanded, clear top coat. The paint job is the best I have ever seen. Blows away any American built cars paint job. Now how about the down side , the radio for FM stations absolutely stinks. I'd rather listen to the purr of the motor. Go drive one , go buy one, it is the end of a American built supercar, never to be seen again. When and where can you every by a car that has set more track records than any other production car in history, and has the luxury of this fine automobile. Experience Viper you will not ever regret it. 12/1/2019 Still own my Viper took a trip from Chicago to Mt Rushmore in it this summer with my wife and 20 other Vipers. We all had a great time the car is very comfortable, cruise control worked great, the motor is a little load, it should be w over 650HP. Have no intention to sell the car and may be taking another trip next summer south to Florida.