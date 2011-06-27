Used 2015 Dodge Viper Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best damn Viper ever
I have owned four viper starting with a generation 1. This by far is the most comfortable Viper ever. I have many autos including a beautiful jaguar XJ8. The Viper GTS rides better, has better full Italian leather interior, is no harder to get in and out of than the Jag. Dodge did their homework on this car. Performance is unbelievable, handling is a dream, it is a real joy to take on a road trip. I have an update computer module witch boost horsepower up to 675 and I still get 20 MPG on the highway. Back-up camera is a must and it works great. Custom paint job shadow blue pearl, only 31 made in that color, the surface is like glass. Hand painted , hand sanded, clear top coat. The paint job is the best I have ever seen. Blows away any American built cars paint job. Now how about the down side , the radio for FM stations absolutely stinks. I'd rather listen to the purr of the motor. Go drive one , go buy one, it is the end of a American built supercar, never to be seen again. When and where can you every by a car that has set more track records than any other production car in history, and has the luxury of this fine automobile. Experience Viper you will not ever regret it. 12/1/2019 Still own my Viper took a trip from Chicago to Mt Rushmore in it this summer with my wife and 20 other Vipers. We all had a great time the car is very comfortable, cruise control worked great, the motor is a little load, it should be w over 650HP. Have no intention to sell the car and may be taking another trip next summer south to Florida.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2015 Dodge Viper Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner