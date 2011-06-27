Used 2008 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|208.0/352.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Torque
|560 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.4 l
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|310 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Front head room
|36.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather/suede
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Front track
|57.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3445 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.40 cd.
|Height
|48.6 in.
|Wheel base
|98.8 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|345/30R Z tires
|yes
|19 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,295
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
