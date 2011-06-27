Used 2006 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.5/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque535 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
310 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Length175.5 in.
Curb weight3380 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Copperhead Orange Satincoat
  • Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat
  • Viper Slate Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Viper GTS Blue
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Blue, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
P345/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
