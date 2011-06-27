Used 2003 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews
fun car
I have owned four corvettes, two 911s a 930 Porsche a Ferrari and the viper is my favorite, it doesn't ride like a Porsche but it handles better in the corners and just has the raw hp. Its watched where ever you go, hard to ride under the radar. The car is easy to work on compared to a Ferrari or Porsche and it is so much less to maintain when it comes to service and parts. It's a truly drivable car.
U.S. muscle with Italian DNA
The SRT10 convertible is arguably the fastest production convertible known to mankind. I have owned previously a 1996 GTS coupe and it was fast with plenty of power. The '03 SRT10 is however even faster with more power and torque and incfredibly also much more driver friendly than its predecessor. It is a much more refined car than I would have thought. The top is a 15 second operation up or down and is simple to use. This engine easily overpowers the rear tires in first gear and during upshifts requiring throttle modulation to resist wheelspin. I have driven race cars, Ferraris, Lambos, and Vettes but none compare with the exhileration when stompiong the throttle of the Viper SRT10.
2003 Viper, unique, raw, performance bargain
If you want a car that is unique and has more torque than just about anything on the road, this car is a blast. I’ve owned my viper for 9 years after buying it used with only 2k miles. Every time I get in and drive it, it feels like a special occasion. I’ve not felt this way about any other sports car I’ve owned over the years. Sometimes it gets more attention than I’d like though- it draws a crowd everywhere I go. Maintenance will be more than a Camry, but not as much as European exotics. Pick the right mechanic though because so few were made, most dodge dealers are not all that familiar. From a performance perspective, you will not find a better buy out there for a lightly used, well maintained Viper.
The New one is better than the old one
Bought the car as the 5th Viper I've owned. Truly outstanding car - far, far better than anything else thus far. Performance, acceleration, handling, ride and braking are well beyond any of the old models.
2003 Viper!
The most fun driving i've have ever had!!!
