  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Viper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,725
See Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$71,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)190/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$71,725
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$71,725
5 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$71,725
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.8 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3442 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5 in.
Drag Coefficient.46 cd.
Height44 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Race Yellow
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
P335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$71,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$71,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Viper Inventory

Related Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles