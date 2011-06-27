Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews
awsome!!
jew, 05/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
horsepower is really great i love the car so much its brand new i cant wait to drive it more
Report Abuse
Viper RT10 Review
Review, 08/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Fantastic car for it's purpose. It's a street legal race car and built just for that purpose. The drive is exciting, powerful, and fun. Not a real good car for long trips. Simplicity is a positive with this car. Pure power and muscle. Probably the best money for the shear attention the car brings. The removable top could be a lot easier to handle, but most of the time it's off the car.
Report Abuse
bad car!
rock_119, 04/15/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
Big motor woopty doo... Car gets 80000 miles on it and it blows... this is with good treatment too.
Report Abuse
the most reliable car on the road.
bradly, 01/23/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Its the best vehicle ever
Report Abuse
awesome car
seth parr, 05/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
this is one of the best cars that you could ever want to by you will be amazed by the ability of this car wow
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Viper
Related Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner