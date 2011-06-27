  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Viper
  5. Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Viper
5(72%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(14%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Vipers for sale
List Price Estimate
$18,798 - $39,079
Used Viper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

awsome!!

jew, 05/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

horsepower is really great i love the car so much its brand new i cant wait to drive it more

Report Abuse

Viper RT10 Review

Review, 08/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fantastic car for it's purpose. It's a street legal race car and built just for that purpose. The drive is exciting, powerful, and fun. Not a real good car for long trips. Simplicity is a positive with this car. Pure power and muscle. Probably the best money for the shear attention the car brings. The removable top could be a lot easier to handle, but most of the time it's off the car.

Report Abuse

bad car!

rock_119, 04/15/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Big motor woopty doo... Car gets 80000 miles on it and it blows... this is with good treatment too.

Report Abuse

the most reliable car on the road.

bradly, 01/23/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Its the best vehicle ever

Report Abuse

awesome car

seth parr, 05/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is one of the best cars that you could ever want to by you will be amazed by the ability of this car wow

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Vipers for sale

Related Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles