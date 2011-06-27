Used 2002 Dodge Viper Convertible Consumer Reviews

awsome!! jew , 05/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful horsepower is really great i love the car so much its brand new i cant wait to drive it more Report Abuse

Viper RT10 Review Review , 08/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fantastic car for it's purpose. It's a street legal race car and built just for that purpose. The drive is exciting, powerful, and fun. Not a real good car for long trips. Simplicity is a positive with this car. Pure power and muscle. Probably the best money for the shear attention the car brings. The removable top could be a lot easier to handle, but most of the time it's off the car.

bad car! rock_119 , 04/15/2002 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Big motor woopty doo... Car gets 80000 miles on it and it blows... this is with good treatment too.

the most reliable car on the road. bradly , 01/23/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Its the best vehicle ever