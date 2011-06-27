Used 2000 Dodge Viper Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV10V10V10
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg11/19 mpg11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)198.0/342.0 mi.203.5/351.5 mi.203.5/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l8.0 l8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm450 hp @ 5200 rpm450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV10V10V10
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9 cu.ft.9 cu.ft.9 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.176.7 in.176.7 in.
Curb weight3440 lbs.3460 lbs.3460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.6.8 cu.ft.6.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height44.0 in.47.0 in.47.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.96.2 in.96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Steel Gray / Black Soft Top
  • Viper Black / Black Soft Top
  • Viper Red / Black Soft Top
  • Viper Red / Bright Silver
  • Viper Steel Gray / Bright Silver
  • Viper Black / Bright Silver
  • Viper Steel Gray Pearlcoat
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
  • Viper Black / Bright Silver
  • Viper Steel Gray Pearlcoat
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Steel Gray / Bright Silver
  • Viper Red / Bright Silver
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac
  • Black
  • Cognac
  • Black
  • Black
  • Cognac
