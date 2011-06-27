  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Viper
Overview
See Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)190.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9 cu.ft.
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight3319 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
  • Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac
  • Black/Black
See Viper Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Viper RT/10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles