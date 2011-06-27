  1. Home
Used 1999 Dodge Viper Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Viper
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/19 mpg10/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)190.0/361.0 mi.190.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm450 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV10V10
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9 cu.ft.9 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight3383 lbs.3319 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.8 cu.ft.6.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height47.0 in.44.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Bright Silver Metallic
  • Viper GTS Blue Pearlcoat
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
  • Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cognac
  • Black/Black
  • Cognac
  • Black/Black
