Estimated values
1999 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,963
|$16,077
|$18,292
|Clean
|$10,691
|$14,367
|$16,348
|Average
|$8,146
|$10,949
|$12,459
|Rough
|$5,602
|$7,530
|$8,570
1999 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,198
|$24,457
|$27,827
|Clean
|$16,263
|$21,857
|$24,869
|Average
|$12,393
|$16,656
|$18,953
|Rough
|$8,522
|$11,455
|$13,037